Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look Inside the Newly Restored Trafalgar Theatre

Audiences will be the first to see the restored theatre when Jersey Boys opens on 28 July. 

Jun. 13, 2021  

Get a first look inside Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire's multi-million pound restoration of Trafalgar Theatre in London's West End.

The theatre was originally Trafalgar Studios (2 small theatre spaces), and is now a 630 seat art deco wonderland, with original detailing not seen for over 90 years.

Audiences will be the first to see the restored theatre when Jersey Boys opens on 28 July.

Check out photos and video of the new theater below!

Photo Credit: Tom Lee

Photos: First Look Inside the Newly Restored Trafalgar Theatre

Photos: First Look Inside the Newly Restored Trafalgar Theatre

Photos: First Look Inside the Newly Restored Trafalgar Theatre

Photos: First Look Inside the Newly Restored Trafalgar Theatre

Photos: First Look Inside the Newly Restored Trafalgar Theatre


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck
Corey Mach
Corey Mach

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • RUMPELSTILTSKIN Will Be Performed at the Great AZ Puppet Theater Beginning This Week
  • Herberger Theater Center Announces Five New Board Members
  • Fox Tucson Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season
  • Local Artist Jacob A. Meders Creates Immersive Installation At Scottsdale Museum Of Contemporary Art