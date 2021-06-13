Photos: First Look Inside the Newly Restored Trafalgar Theatre

Get a first look inside Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire's multi-million pound restoration of Trafalgar Theatre in London's West End.

The theatre was originally Trafalgar Studios (2 small theatre spaces), and is now a 630 seat art deco wonderland, with original detailing not seen for over 90 years.

Audiences will be the first to see the restored theatre when Jersey Boys opens on 28 July.

Check out photos and video of the new theater below!

Photo Credit: Tom Lee