Photo Flash: First Look At Queen's Theatre Hornchurch And Derby Theatre Production Of MACBETH

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch will open its Spring 2020 season with a revival of Shakespeare's bloodiest thriller, Macbeth. The revival continues the Theatre's tradition of quality, classic drama and will be directed by Douglas Rintoul, following his acclaimed productions of Much Ado About Nothing and UK tour of The Crucible. Most recently, Douglas has directed this Summer's highlight musical adaptation of As You Like It; a European premiere in partnership with the National Theatre. This co-production with Derby Theatre follows successful collaborations on Abigail's Party, Abi and One Man, Two Guvnors.

The show will play at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 7 - 29 February and at Derby Theatre from 3 - 14 March. It will then go on a national tour, with the Theatre making its first visit to Perth Theatre, and returning to long-term partner New Wolsey Theatre.

The cast includes: Rikki Chamberlain (Flashdance, Selladoor), Martin Johnston (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, Palace Theatre), Adam Karim (Years and Years, BBC One), Danielle Kassaraté (The Color Purple, Leicester Curve), Daniel Kendrick (We Anchor In Hope, Bunker Theatre), Colette McNulty (DNA, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), David Nellist (Taboo, BBC One), Ewan Somers (Sinbad, Perth Theatre), Phoebe Sparrow, (Rope, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), Paul Tinto (1917, Universal Studios), Connie Walker (In Basildon, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch) and Tilda Wickham (Out Of Water, Orange Tree Theatre).



Paul Tinto as Macbeth and Phoebe Sparrow as Lady Macbeth in Queen''s Theatre Hornchurch and Derby Theatre production of Macbeth. Photo by Mark Sepple.

Paul Tinto as Macbeth in Queen''s Theatre Hornchurch and Derby Theatre production of Macbeth. Photo by Mark Sepple.

Paul Tinto as Macbeth in Queen''s Theatre Hornchurch and Derby Theatre production of Macbeth. Photo by Mark Sepple.

Phoebe Sparrow as Lady Macbeth in Queen''s Theatre Hornchurch and Derby Theatre production of Macbeth. Photo by Mark Sepple.





