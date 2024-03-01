Photo: First Look at Ian McKellen as Falstaff in PLAYER KINGS

An all new photo has been released of Ian McKellen as Falstaff in Player Kings, which begins previews tonight. The production begins previews at New Wimbledon Theatre tonight (1 – 9 March), before playing at Manchester Opera House, 14 – 23 March and the Noël Coward Theatre, 1 April – 22 June 2024.

Check out the photo below!

The production is adapted by Robert Icke from William Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.

A divided country, leadership crumbling, corruption in the air. Welcome to England. Hal wasn't born to be king. Only now, it seems, he will be. His father longs for him to leave behind his friends in the taverns of Eastcheap, most notably the infamous John Falstaff. War is on the horizon. But will Hal ever come good?