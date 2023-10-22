Photo: Emilia Clarke Celebrates Her Birthday at MAGIC MIKE LIVE

Games of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke celebrated her birthday at London's Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome Casino in Leicester Square.

Check out a photo of Clarke and the company below!

The Production celebrates its fifth anniversary in the West End next month on 28 November 2023. Earlier this year the third film Magic Mike's Last Dance, starring Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek Pinault was released in UK cinemas on 10 February. Magic Mike’s Last Dance is an inspired origin story about the creation of the Magic Mike Live stage show and includes adapted versions of many of the same dance routines and heart-pounding scenes that can be experienced live and in-person at the live show at London's Hippodrome Casino.

Magic Mike Live is currently booking until 2 July 2023 at the Hippodrome Casino in London.



Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, which has already wowed over 400,000 people in London alone and over 1,000,000 worldwide, is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London’s Leicester Square in November 2018. Magic Mike Live has inspired a new television series on HBO Max, Finding Magic Mike, which aired in the United States last year.



From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike’s mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.



Emilia Clarke and the Company of Magic Mike Live