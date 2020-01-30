Photo Coverage: Annual BALLET ICONS GALA in London

The annual Ballet Icons Gala in London has been organised by Ensemble Productions since 2006. The Gala's programmes pay tribute to the traditions of the legendary Russian and other most prominent ballet schools and its legendary dancers who have been inspiring the ballet world and ballet lovers for centuries.

The 2020 Gala was again a highlight in the ballet lovers' calendar featuring captivating classical masterpieces and exploring contemporary repertoire created by today's leading choreographers world-wide.

The programme was accompanied by the English National Ballet Philharmonic orchestra under the direction of Valery Ovsyanikov and performed by leading dancers from the Bolshoi, Mariinsky, Mikhailovsky Theatre, Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, Grand Opera Paris, Staatsballett Berlin, New York City Ballet and others, and will be another unforgettable event, setting new standards in the ballet experience!

The 15th Ballet Icons Gala last Sunday at the Coliseum was a huge success with a sold out house!

Sincere congratulations to the amazing dancers Ekaterina Kondaurova, Timur Askerov, Alyona Kovalyova, Lucia Lacarra, Matthew Golding, Yasmine Naghdi, Marcelino Sambe, Maia Makhateli, James Stout, Maria Alexandrova, Vladislav Lantratov, Nicoletta Manni, Julian Mackay, Natalia Osipova, Jason Kittelberget, Vittoria Valerio, Claudio Coviello, Luisa Ieluzzi, Guiseppe Picone, Ekaterina Krysanova, Artem Ovcharenko, Erina Takahashi, James Streeter, Iana Salenko, Daniil Simkin and Xander Parish, English National Ballet Philharmonic, conductor Valery Ovsyanikov, technical director Paul Godfrey, Graham Watts OBE, Rafael Porzycki, Nina Kobiashvili, Julian Gallant, Rebeca Riofrio, Natalia Kremen, Pascal Lavorel and many more partners of the project!

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





