Photo: CATS Begins Performances at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

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An all new photo has been released of the cast of CATS, now playing at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. With a score featuring Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, The Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production of CATS is directed and choreographed by Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director Drew McOnie. Performances will continue through 19 September 2026. Check out the photo below!

The cast includes Fin Adams (Alonzo), Carla Bertran (Electra / Co-Dance Captain), Elliot Broadfoot (Bustopher Jones), Grace Burrows (Offstage Swing), Matthew Caputo (Skimbleshanks), Josie Chambers-Sims (Syllabub), Briana Craig (Rumpleteazer), Katie Dunsden (Bombalurina), Joshua-Samuel Freeman (Tumblebrutus), Regan Garcia (Pouncival), Aaron Jenkins (Offstage Swing), Hannah Joseph (Victoria), Taziva-Faye Katsande (Tantomile),Melanie La Barrie (Old Deuteronomy), Dianté Lodge (Macavity (Admetus)), Owen McHugh (George ), Danny Nattrass (Mungojerrie), Millie O'Connell (Demeter), Andrew Parfitt (Coricopat), Charlotte Riby (Jennyanydots (Gumbie Cat)), Nathan Rigg ( Offstage Swing), Lucie-Mae Sumner (Jellylorum (Griddlebone)), Jaydon Vijn (Rum Tum Tugger), Jack Wilcox (Munkustrap), Gary Wilmot (Gus), Rachael Wooding (Grizabella), Jet Yau (Mr. Mistoffelees / Quaxo), Taela Yeomans-Brown (Offstage Swing / Co-Dance Captain) and Patricia Zhou (Cassandra).

The creative team includes Lucy Adams (Associate Lighting Designer); Josh Baker (Resident Director & Choreographer); Tim Blazdell (Associate Set Designer); Will Burton (Casting Director); Guy Common (Makeup Designer & Supervisor); Ollie Durrant(Associate Sound Designer); Sami Fendall (Set, Costume and Wigs Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Director); Kev McCurdy (Fight Director); Fiona McDougal (Voice Coach); Drew McOnie (Director & Choreographer); Ebony Molina (Associate Choreographer and Associate Director); Georgia Nosal (Associate Wigs and Hair Designer and Supervisor); Geraint Owen (Musical Director); Alex Parker (Musical Supervisor).

From Euston station to Victoria Grove, the strays and rebels of London gather under the Jellicle moon in the hope they’ll be the chosen one. And each of them asks, because each of them dares, who will it be?

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

The Cast of CATS

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