CATS at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Extends Through September

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Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced a one-week extension for the brand-new production of CATS, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie. CATS has proved a huge hit with audiences and is currently the fastest selling musical in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 94-year history. The production opens on Thursday 6 August, with previews from Saturday 25 July, and now runs until Saturday 19 September 2026 at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Drew McOnie said, “I'm thrilled that our new production of CATS has caught the imagination of audiences. It's wonderful to be extending the run at Regent's Park, opening up more opportunity to experience CATS in our magical open air venue.”

The full cast are Fin Adams (Alonzo), Carla Bertran (Electra / Co-Dance Captain), Elliot Broadfoot (Bustopher Jones), Grace Burrows (Offstage Swing), Matthew Caputo (Skimbleshanks), Josie Chambers-Sims (Syllabub (Jemima)), Briana Craig (Rumpleteazer), Katie Dunsden (Bombalurina), Joshua-Samuel Freeman (Tumblebrutus (Bill Bailey)), Regan Garcia (Pouncival (Carbuckety)), Aaron Jenkins (Offstage Swing), Hannah Joseph (Victoria), Taziva-Faye Katsande (Tantomile), Melanie La Barrie (Old Deuteronomy), Diante Lodge (Macavity / Admetus), Owen McHugh (George ), Danny Nattrass (Mungojerrie), Millie O'Connell (Demeter), Andrew Parfitt (Coricopat), Charlotte Riby (Jennyanydots (Gumbie Cat)), Nathan Rigg ( Offstage Swing), Lucie-Mae Sumner (Jellylorum (Griddlebone)), Jaydon Vijn (Rum Tum Tugger), Jack Wilcox (Munkustrap), Gary Wilmot (Gus), Rachael Wooding (Grizabella), Jet Yau (Mr. Mistoffelees / Quaxo), Taela Yeomans-Brown (Offstage Swing / Co-Dance Captain) and Patricia Zhou (Cassandra).

The creative team are Lucy Adams (Associate Lighting Designer); Josh Baker (Resident Director & Choreographer); Tim Blazdell (Associate Set Designer); Will Burton (Casting Director); Guy Common (Makeup Designer & Supervisor); Ollie Durrant (Associate Sound Designer); Sami Fendall (Set, Costume and Wigs Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Director); Kev McCurdy (Fight Director); Fiona McDougal (Voice Coach); Drew McOnie (Director & Choreographer); Ebony Molina (Associate Choreographer and Associate Director); Georgia Nosal (Associate Wigs and Hair Designer and Supervisor); Geraint Owen (Musical Director); Alex Parker (Musical Supervisor).

With a legendary score featuring Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, The Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production of CATS, directed and choreographed by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director Drew McOnie (Brigadoon, Jesus Christ Superstar), is sure to be one of the theatrical events of 2026.