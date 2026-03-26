Full Cast Set For CATS at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

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Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced the full cast for the brand-new production of CATS, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie. The production will run from Saturday 25 July – Saturday 12 September 2026 (Press Night: Thursday 6 August, 7.45pm).

The cast are Fin Adams (Alonzo), Carla Bertran (Electra / Co-Dance Captain), Elliot Broadfoot (Bustopher Jones), Grace Burrows (Offstage Swing), Matthew Caputo (Skimbleshanks), Josie Chambers-Sims (Syllabub (Jemima)), Briana Craig (Rumpleteazer), Katie Dunsden (Bombalurina), Joshua-Samuel Freeman (Tumblebrutus (Bill Bailey)), Regan Garcia (Pouncival (Carbuckety)), Aaron Jenkins (Offstage Swing), Hannah Joseph (Victoria), Taziva-Faye Katsande (Tantomile), Melanie La Barrie (Old Deuteronomy), Diante Lodge (Macavity / Admetus), Owen McHugh (George ), Danny Nattrass (Mungojerrie), Millie O'Connell (Demeter), Andrew Parfitt (Coricopat), Charlotte Riby (Jennyanydots (Gumbie Cat)), Nathan Rigg ( Offstage Swing), Lucie-Mae Sumner (Jellylorum (Griddlebone)), Jaydon Vijn (Rum Tum Tugger), Jack Wilcox (Munkustrap), Gary Wilmot (Gus), Rachael Wooding (Grizabella), Jet Yau (Mr. Mistoffelees / Quaxo), Taela Yeomans-Brown (Offstage Swing / Co-Dance Captain) and Patricia Zhou (Cassandra).

Drew McOnie said: ‘I'm so excited to welcome this astonishing group of performers to Regent's Park. CATS has always celebrated the unique talents of its performers, and I can't wait for our audiences to experience this company's brilliance in this brand-new production. Each of these cast members will play their own special part in creating animalistic harmony under the Jellicle Moon. It's going to be quite an adventure and we look forward to welcoming you to join us.'

Creatives include Lucy Adams (Associate Lighting Designer); Josh Baker (Resident Director & Choreographer); Tim Blazdell (Associate Set Designer); Will Burton (Casting Director); Guy Common (Makeup Designer & Supervisor); Ollie Durrant (Associate Sound Designer); Sami Fendall (Set, Costume and Wigs Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Director); Kev McCurdy (Fight Director); Fiona McDougal (Voice Coach); Drew McOnie (Director & Choreographer); Ebony Molina (Associate Choreographer); Georgia Nosal (Associate Wigs and Hair Designer and Supervisor); Geraint Owen (Musical Director); Alex Parker (Musical Supervisor).

From Euston station to Victoria Grove, the strays and rebels of London gather under the Jellicle moon in the hope they'll be the chosen one. And each of them asks, because each of them dares, who will it be?

With a legendary score featuring Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, The Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production of CATS, directed and choreographed by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director Drew McOnie (Brigadoon, Jesus Christ Superstar), is sure to be one of the theatrical events of 2026.