Phoenix Arts Club Launches Post-Show Upside-Down Experience For STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

The experience will invite guests to embark on a culinary and entertainment adventure inspired by Stranger Things and the 80's.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

The Phoenix Arts Club has announced the launch of its menu and new ‘Upside-Down Experience', marking a new era of innovation and immersive entertainment under the guidance of their newly appointed Bar Manager, Paddy O'Leary. 

 

Paddy O'Leary, Bar Manager at Phoenix Arts Club said, "As the newly appointed Bar Manager of Phoenix Arts Club, I am ecstatic to bring a touch of magic to our patrons through our new curated menu. The inspiration from 80's film classics and the Stranger Things series has allowed us to create a truly immersive experience. I invite you to join us on this journey, where every sip and bite is a celebration of creativity and nostalgia." 

 

The Upside-Down Experience, created to coincide with the debut of the new West End play Stranger Things: The First Shadow – which runs in the neighbouring theatre, The Phoenix Theatre, will invite guests to embark on a culinary and entertainment adventure inspired by Stranger Things and the 80's. The experience will include the following:

 

Immersive Artwork: 3D Joe & Max have crafted an immersive floor artwork inspired by Stranger Things.  

Innovative Cocktails: Phoenix Arts Club takes mixology to new heights with a special cocktail list crafted by Bar Manager Paddy O'Leary. A fusion of creativity and tradition that breathes new life into beloved classics with a unique Phoenix Arts Club twist. 

 

80's Film-Inspired Cocktail Menu: Drawing inspiration from the nostalgic charm of 80's film classics, the club's cocktail menu pays homage to cinematic gems. Guests can embark on a cinematic journey with concoctions that evoke the spirit of the era. 

 

Stranger Things Pizza Menu: Delight your taste buds with the club's new Theatre Boy Pizza menu inspired by the Surfer Boy Pizzas from Stranger Things. Each pizza captures the essence of this popular series. 

 

80's Theatre Memorabilia Showcase: Immerse yourself in the rich history of 80's theatre with the club's captivating display of memorabilia. From an original Phantom of the Opera mask to rare 80's production posters, each piece tells a unique story. 

 

Arcade Games and Pinball Wizardry: For a dose of retro fun, Phoenix Arts Club introduces a ... Ghost Busters pinball machine and a 2-player arcade game with .... games, inviting guests to enjoy a trip down memory lane with classic games. 

 

Limited Edition Stranger Things Guitar: Adorning the club's walls is a rare gem – a BC Rich in collaboration with Stranger Things guitar aka ‘Eddie's Guitar', a collector's dream and a testament to the fusion of musical and cultural influences at Phoenix Arts Club. 

 

Stranger Things Pre- and Post-Theatre Extravaganza: Dive into the enchanting world of The Phoenix Arts Club in the upside-down with our pre- and post-theatre experience. From 5pm - 7pm daily and extended after the club's own shows until 2.30am, guests can indulge in themed games, tantalizing cocktails, delectable pizza, and an array of small plates. 

  

More information can be found at Click Here.



