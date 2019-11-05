Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Make Rare Public Appearance At Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall

Multi-award-winning actor, writer, showrunner and creator of Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge will appear at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in an exclusive in-conversation event to celebrate the publication of Fleabag: The Scriptures. She is joined in conversation by comedian, writer and podcaster Deborah Frances-White for the special event which takes place on Sunday 8 December 2019.



Published on 12 November by Sceptre, Fleabag: The Scriptures includes new writing from Waller-Bridge alongside the film scripts and the never-before-seen stage directions from the award-winning series.



One of the most critically-acclaimed writers and performers of her generation, Waller-Bridge's refreshing and original comedy Fleabag became an instant phenomenon when it debuted as a one-woman play at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013 and then was adapted and expanded by Waller-Bridge into a television series for the BBC in 2016. The second season premiered earlier this year, earning 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and winning for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series. This autumn, Waller-Bridge reprised her role for the stage in a sold-out, 30-date run of Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre in London.



Bea Colley, Acting Senior Literature Programmer, Southbank Centre, said: "We're incredibly excited to welcome Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Southbank Centre to celebrate the publication of Fleabag: The Scriptures. Southbank Centre champions the greatest writers and thinkers from around the world and Waller-Bridge is unquestionably deserving of that accolade - fearless, authentic, and a truly original voice that has delighted audiences across the world. We're thrilled that she joins the roster of incredible writers to have graced the Royal Festival Hall stage. I've no doubt that this event will bring the 2019 Literature season to the ultimate close."



The exclusive event is part of Southbank Centre's stellar 2019 Autumn Literature programme which has included Julie Andrews, Richard Ayoade, Malorie Blackman, Hillary Rodham Clinton & Chelsea Clinton, Richard Dawkins, Malcolm Gladwell, Lenny Henry, Nadiya Hussain, Etgar Keret, Celeste Ng, Sara Pascoe, Will Self and Louis Theroux.



Tickets go on sale to Southbank Centre Members on Thursday 7 November and to the general public on Friday 8 November www.southbankcentre.co.uk / 0203 879 9555



Each ticket includes a discounted copy of Fleabag: The Scriptures for £15 (RRP £20)







Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You