Philharmonia Residency at Cromwell Place Continues in March with Women in Art Theme

The second half of this year-long residency of intimate concerts continues on 11 March. Members of the Philharmonia have formed ensembles and selected music to reflect the themes of the changing exhibitions at Cromwell Place. These intimate concerts, in a beautiful setting provide the ideal opportunity to experience wonderful chamber music and explore the exhibitions alongside which the concerts have been specially curated. The concerts are held in Cromwell Place's Pavilion Gallery, their largest space, and their historical Lavery Studio, the former studio of prominent British society painter Sir John Lavery (1856-1941).

Tickets include a glass of prosecco or non-alcoholic equivalent, and entry to all the exhibition spaces at Cromwell Place.

The second concert in the 2023 residency, Women in Art (11 March), complements Cromwell Place's focus on women in art for Women's History Month. Four members of the Philharmonia's cello section have put together a captivating programme showcasing women composers past and present, and memorable female characters from film and opera.

Barbara Strozzi, a 17th century composer of exquisite songs, rubs shoulders with two living composers, Roxana Panufnik and Rosie Trentham. Women in leading roles are represented by music from Richard Strauss's opera Der Rosenkavalier, the classic Audrey Hepburn movie Breakfast at Tiffany's, and a new suite from Madam Butterfly arranged by the ensemble.

Concert audiences also have the opportunity to explore exhibitions to mark Women's History Month (1 - 31 March 2023), The works, all by female artists, will span different media, geographies, and eras.

Tickets for the Philharmonia Concerts at Cromwell Place are on sale now and can be purchased here.



The Philharmonia recital series at Cromwell Place is supported by NJA Limited.