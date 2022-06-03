Paul Wilkins Performs With The Frontline Singers On Britain's Got Talent

Les Misérables and stage favourite Paul Wilkins took to the stage in the Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals as part of The Frontline Singers. But, who are the amazing singers who make up this group?

One of the incredible people involved is Paul Wilkins, known for playing Marius in Les Misérables in London's West End and Claude Bukowski in the UK Tour of Hair. Covid-19 was a difficult time for those working in the hospitality and entertainment worlds.

Paul comments "As the hospitality and educational sector began to close, the options for freelance/part-time work to support my career were practically none. It was at this sobering point that we needed to seek work that would be safe from closure and more importantly from Covid-19 itself. I drove to my local supermarket and requested positions for me and my girlfriend - I didn't care what job it was, I just knew that it was important we had something. There and then, and to the manager's credit, I was offered an on-the-spot interview for us both to start work in 2 days' time. As the daytime shifts were filling up quickly, we made the joint decision that night shifts (10pm - 7am) would be the best option."

Paul worked there restocking shelves and safely getting through the pandemic. During this time, Paul's friends James Beeny and Gina Georgio wrote a beautiful song titled Strange Old World and, soon after writing it, they asked Paul to join many other key workers to create a remote recording in aid of NHS charities. He had no idea what the finished result would be like and was staggered when the video was published on YouTube. Seeing himself alongside some of the most courageous human beings, fighting through the pandemic, he felt inspired.

Although performing for a living, being part of The Frontline Singers and singing on Britain's Got Talent, is a very different sensation. Paul continues to say, "The Frontline Singers are a group who sang to bring joy to their loved ones and people across the nation during one of the darkest times we have ever known. Of course, I perform for a living but, being part of The Frontline Singers is something entirely different - I am there to support them, and it is an honour. It is also a privilege to perform beside fellow national and West-End actors Thérèse O'Sullivan (Elf: The Musical), Devon Elise Johnson (Half A Sixpence) and Sam O'Rourke (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Half A Sixpence) - each worked in a key worker role during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Paul Wilkins is well known from his time with the 30th Anniversary company of Les Misérables on London's West-End. His journey with Sir Cameron Mackintosh's original production accelerated when he was offered the lead role of Marius on the International Tour. Before Christmas 2016, Paul returned to London's West End where he continued playing Marius for a further 18 months. Following his three-year run with Les Misérables, Paul workshopped and originated the role of Reggie in an original British musical called The Dreamers, written the founders of The Frontline Singers. Originally intended to play as a concert, The Dreamers took shape as a full scale and first-time production within the walls of the world famous Abbey Road Studios. Shortly after this experience, Paul toured the UK and Germany in the 50th Anniversary Tour of Hair in the role of Claude Bukowski.