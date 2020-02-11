Partnerships and Sustainability Plans Announced For 2020 Olivier Awards

Details of key partnerships have been announced ahead of the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard, which take place on Sunday 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Jason Manford.

Mastercard mark their tenth year as headline sponsor and the beginning of a new three-year partnership.

Nicola Grant, Vice President, Integrated Marketing & Communications - Mastercard UK, Ireland, Nordics & Baltics, said:

'We are thrilled to be headline sponsor of the Olivier Awards for our tenth year. The Olivier Awards show is always a spectacular occasion with standout performances and attendance from the best talent in theatre and we're excited to be a part of it. As we proudly renew our partnership with Society of London Theatre, we're delighted to continue to support UK theatre in 2020 and beyond, bringing Mastercard cardholders closer to the action through Priceless events, unique experiences and early access to tickets.'

Edwardian Hotels London, which has a long history of supporting London theatre, returns as a partner, with The May Fair Hotel again hosting the nominees' celebration on 13 March.

Luxury cruise line Cunard will again be sponsoring the Olivier Award for Best Revival and collaborating with SOLT on future ventures including London Theatre At Sea, a new theatre-themed voyage with the inaugural transatlantic crossing in May this year. American Airlines and Audi are also returning as travel partners.

In the centenary year of Noël Coward's first West End production, and at the awards named after his lifelong friend Laurence Olivier, the Noël Coward Foundation will be sponsoring the Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Environmental sustainability has been a priority during planning for this year's Olivier Awards, with the aim of being one of the most sustainable awards ceremonies ever. The Olivier Awards will be publishing details of steps taken, and changes made, in a drive towards making the event net zero carbon.

Julian Bird, Executive Producer of the Olivier Awards and SOLT Chief Executive, said:

'We are extremely grateful to our Olivier Awards partners, whose support allows us to make the event such a memorable, worthy celebration of the best in theatre. It is fantastic to be celebrating ten years of partnership with Mastercard who have helped us grow the awards and inspire future generations of audiences.'

Official media partners ITV, Magic FM and Facebook Live will broadcast the Olivier Awards ceremony, with more details to be announced closer to the event.

The Olivier Awards is again partnering with h club London to organise an exclusive live screening of the ceremony on Sunday 5 April, for drama school students, media and members of the theatre industry.

Additional partners include Taittinger, Global, Heart of London Business Alliance and See Tickets, and production partners Blue-i, Newman Displays Ltd, Royal Albert Hall and White Light.

Olivier Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday 3 March, and public tickets for the ceremony are now on sale through priceless.com.

Further details of plans for this year's Olivier Awards will be revealed soon.





