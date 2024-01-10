Park Theatre Launches Comedy Programme, PARK LAUGHS

Park Theatre has announced a new series of stand up and comedy shows in both Park200 and the intimate Park90 space. The season includes acclaimed shows, works-in-progress with Park Laughs Previews, mixed bills in Park Laughs Sundays, and two children's shows. Known for theatre new writing and revivals, this will be the first time Park Theatre has presented a dedicated programme of comedy. The season includes Sara Barron, Rob Auton, Iain Stirling, Nic Sampson, Glenn Moore, Bella Hudd, Ria Lina, Anuvab Pal, Thanyia Moore, Robin Ince and more.

The programme has been introduced by new Executive Director Catherine McKinney, who joined Park Theatre in late 2023. Catherine was previously Deputy Executive Director at Soho Theatre. She said, “Park Theatre has two beautiful performance spaces, and it's exciting to open them up for more shows alongside our fantastic theatre programme, and to broader audiences. Finsbury Park is a great location for comedy, and Park90 is a perfect, intimate space for new work and previews.”

The season kicks off with Julia Masli: Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha (11 & 12 January), named by the Guardian as the best comedy show of 2023 and nominated for Best Comedy Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Next up is Comedy Club 4 Kids (20 January). Since 2005, the Comedy Club 4 Kids has been getting the best stand-ups, sketch acts and cabaret stars from the international circuit to do their thing for an audience of children (aged 6+) and their families… but without the rude bits! Later in the year, children are invited to join the Blue Badge Bunch (9 March) the most engaging, inclusive game show that's taking the nation by storm. Dubbed the ‘disability Taskmaster', hosted by disabled comedian Benny Shakes, the show has toured the UK twice and received critical acclaim for its impact on disabled representation.

Over four weekends, Park Theatre will host Park Laughs Sundays (28 January, 18 February, 21 April, 26 May), a mixed bill of five to six comedians, familiar faces of stage and screen. The line-ups include Glenn Wool, Arthur Smith, Finlay Christie, Ria Lina, Angelos Epithemiou, Seann Walsh, Robin Ince and Thanyia Moore.

In Park Laughs Previews (15 – 17 February), Avalon in association with Park Theatre will present three double bills of comedians testing out their new Edinburgh Fringe shows. The mini-series includes Sara Barron and Rob Auton, Iain Stirling and Nic Sampson, and Glenn Moore and Bella Hull.

Finally Jacob Hawley: SPACE (9 June) is the new stand up show from the award-winning (and Arsenal-supporting) comedian. Politics for idiots, feminism for lads, love stories for louts and self-care for those who don't care.

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In ten years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty-five national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.