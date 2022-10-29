Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Paper House Productions to Present TRICK OR TREAT at The Union Theatre Next Week

The concert will take place on Monday 31st October.

Oct. 29, 2022  

Paper House Productions will present Trick or Treat at The Union Theatre, London on Monday 31st October (7.30pm).

The event promises to be a terrifying evening of musical theatre performed by the stars of tomorrow.

Featured performances include Adrianne Langley, Owen Clayton, Alex Hayden, Ayesha Patel, Billie Kerr, Katie Staci, Ceri-Anne Thomas, Ryan Downey, Nicholas Follows, Kyle Tyler, Madelin Roberts, Emily Ooi and Jessica Lim. Hosted by the sensational Freddie King (Heathers).

All Tickets £15.

Tickets available now at www.uniontheatre.biz



Review: JORDAN GRAY: IS IT A BIRD?, London Palladium Photo
Review: JORDAN GRAY: IS IT A BIRD?, London Palladium
Jordan Gray is having one hell of a year. Five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe for her Is It A Bird? led to a run at Soho Theatre, a controversial slot on Channel 4’s Friday Night Live and the chance to work on an ITV show with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.
Anna-Jane Casey Joins Ian McKellen in MOTHER GOOSE UK & Ireland Tour Photo
Anna-Jane Casey Joins Ian McKellen in MOTHER GOOSE UK & Ireland Tour
Anna-Jane Casey will be joining the UK and Ireland Tour of the pantomime MOTHER GOOSE as Cilla The Goose with Mairi Barclay, Becca Francis, Shailan Gohil and Laura Tyrer also confirmed to join the company
Photos: See New Cast Members in HEATHERS – THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: See New Cast Members in HEATHERS – THE MUSICAL
With the graduating cast leaving the halls of Westerberg High, it’s time to welcome in some new students to the cast of Heathers the Musical. Taking on the role of high school geek Veronica Sawyer will be Erin Caldwell and at her side as the dark and moody teen Jason ‘J.D’ Dean is Nathanael Landskroner. See photos of the new cast members here!
Review: AN ANATOMY OF MELANCHOLY, Barbican Theatre Photo
Review: AN ANATOMY OF MELANCHOLY, Barbican Theatre
A profound meditation on the nature of mental illness

