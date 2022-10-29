Paper House Productions to Present TRICK OR TREAT at The Union Theatre Next Week
The concert will take place on Monday 31st October.
Paper House Productions will present Trick or Treat at The Union Theatre, London on Monday 31st October (7.30pm).
The event promises to be a terrifying evening of musical theatre performed by the stars of tomorrow.
Featured performances include Adrianne Langley, Owen Clayton, Alex Hayden, Ayesha Patel, Billie Kerr, Katie Staci, Ceri-Anne Thomas, Ryan Downey, Nicholas Follows, Kyle Tyler, Madelin Roberts, Emily Ooi and Jessica Lim. Hosted by the sensational Freddie King (Heathers).
All Tickets £15.
Tickets available now at www.uniontheatre.biz
