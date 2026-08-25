PRIDE Musical to Transfer to The Bridge Theatre

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The new British musical Pride will transfer to the Bridge Theatre from November 2026. Following an overwhelming audience response to its sold-out seasons at the Sherman Theatre Cardiff (where it broke Box Office records) and at The National Theatre, the hilarious and heartfelt new musical will be the premiere production at London's 900 seat state-of-the-art Bridge Theatre - now owned and operated by Trafalgar Entertainment - from Thursday 12 November 2026. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 2 September 2026.

Based on a remarkable true story and the subsequent award-winning film, the critically acclaimed new musical reunites director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical) and writer Stephen Beresford (The Last of the Haussmans) and takes place during the 1984 miners' strike, when a group of friends formed Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) before helping a small village in South Wales. Pride is set to an original score by Christopher Nightingale (A Christmas Carol), Josh Cohen (Sylvia) and DJ Walde (Sylvia), with songs inspired by protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and the Welsh choral tradition. A testament to the extraordinary power of ordinary people coming together, Pride has deeply connected with audiences across England and Wales, where the impact of its message of unity has filled the auditorium with electrifying joy, tears and standing ovations every single night.

Matthew Warchus said: “When I first heard the amazing true story contained within Pride I was completely blown away. It's one of the great privileges of my career to direct it, first as a film and now as a celebratory stage adaptation, and witness the same extraordinary way it impacts audiences. It's a joyous comedy of kindness which makes you laugh uproariously, weep helplessly and then stand and cheer with a renewed belief in the human capacity for good. A true story of hope that we need now more than ever. We are so excited to be sharing it with a wider audience.”

Stephen Beresford said: 'Ever since my first research trip to Wales in 2013, it's been one of the greatest honours of my career to tell the story of LGSM and the Dulais community, initially collaborating with Matthew Warchus on the 2014 film, and then again - in its most live and immediate form - as a stage musical. Starting the show at Cardiff's Sherman Theatre earlier this year - to the most vociferous of welcomes - and then playing a joyful, sold-out run at London's National Theatre - we have all been struck by what happens when a live audience encounters this true story of community, solidarity and courage. I'm thrilled to see Pride take its onward journey to one of London's best theatres, where I look forward to seeing more strangers passing tissues and hugging each other'

Indhu Rubasingham, Director of The National Theatre said: 'Pride has been such an honour to have at The National Theatre in my opening season. Stephen Beresford and Matthew Warchus have created something truly wonderful. To witness this magnificent story, of two different communities coming together, brought to life first at the Sherman Theatre in Wales and then at the Dorfman theatre has been a delight. Audiences have been having the most tremendous night out embracing this powerful, heartfelt and joyous new musical - it has been a sold-out box office hit and we are thrilled more people will get the opportunity to enjoy this very special show.”

Welcome to 1984. The UK is in turmoil. With Thatcher waging war on the coal industry, and the AIDS crisis on the rise, 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton rallies a group of lesbian and gay campaigners to form an unlikely alliance with striking miners in South Wales. Facing the opposition with their shared love for a laugh and a good night out, they foster solidarity and hope - transforming both communities forever.

The cast for the transfer will include: Samuel Barnett as Jonathan, Matthew Durkan as Mike, Gillian Elisa as Gwen, Chris Jenkins as Gethin, Darren Lawrence as Cliff, Kirsty Malpass as Hefina, Madeleine Morgan, ensemble, Sarah Pugh as Siân, Caroline Sheen as Maureen, Courtney Stapleton as Steph and Matthew Woodyatt as Dai. Further casting will be announced soon.

Pride has a book and lyrics by Stephen Beresford, music by Christopher Nightingale, Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, developed and directed by Matthew Warchus. The artistic team is completed by set and Costume Designer Bunny Christie, choreographer Lizzi Gee, orchestrations Christopher Nightingale and Tom Kelly, music supervision Tom Kelly, additional orchestrations Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Bobby Aitken, hair, wig & make-up design Campbell Young Associates and casting director David Grindrod CDG CSA. The Executive Producer is Nia Janis and the General Manager is Playful Productions.

Pride previewed to sold-out houses every night at Cardiff's Sherman Theatre and received its world premiere at The National Theatre's Dorfman theatre in June where it continues its current sell-out run until 12 September 2026. Pride marks the Bridge Theatre's inaugural production under Trafalgar Entertainment. Set along the Thames near Tower Bridge, the state-of-the-art venue is one of London's only fully accessible major theatres. Mixing world-class performance with nearby exceptional food and drink, it sits just five minutes from London Bridge station—offering audiences unforgettable stage experiences in a picturesque spot to soak it all in.

Pride is presented by P&P Productions, in association with The National Theatre, Pathé, Calamity Films and David Binder Productions.

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