POTTED PANTO to Return to London's West End at The Apollo Theatre

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Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff will return to Chicago this holiday season, playing Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse from December 15 through January 3.

Created by Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the parody condenses all seven Harry Potter books into 70 minutes. The production incorporates characters and props from the series along with a live Quidditch match.

The show returns to Chicago following multiple North American tours and a six-year Las Vegas residency. Since its creation, Potted Potter has been seen by more than one million audience members and has played engagements throughout the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai and Canada.

Starvox Touring and Potted Productions first brought the show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012.

Performance Schedule

Tuesday, December 15 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 16 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 17 – 7 p.m.

Friday, December 18 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 – 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 20 – 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 22 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 23 – 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 24 – 1 p.m.

Friday, December 25 – No performances

Saturday, December 26 – 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 27 – 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 29 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 30 – 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 31 – 1 p.m.

Friday, January 1 – No performances

Saturday, January 2 – 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 3 – 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Individual tickets are now on sale and range from $59.99 to $99.99, with a limited number of premium tickets also available.

Groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

Potted Potter will play Broadway Playhouse December 15, 2026 through January 3, 2027. More information is available at BroadwayInChicago.com.

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