POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL Returns to Southwark Playhouse in 2024

Performances run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 1 March – 20 April 2024.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL Returns to Southwark Playhouse in 2024

Following a riotous hit run at Southwark Playhouse Borough in 2023, the critically acclaimed POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL will return to London bigger and better than ever.  The limited run will move to Southwark Playhouse Elephant for 7 weeks, from 1 March 2024 to 20 April 2024, with tickets on sale from 16 November 2023.

 

After five sell-out years at the Edinburgh Fringe, globally acclaimed comedy company POLICE COPS are back with a new version of their first ever musical. Featuring a brand-new score written by Brit Award winning Ben Adams (Eugenius! The Musical), the Police Cops are bringing their fast paced, action packed physical comedy back to the stage in their biggest show yet.

 

Returning are creators Zachary Hunt, Nathan Parkinson and Tom Roe, with Melinda Orengo and Natassia Bustamante.

 

USA, 1980. In an era of tight jeans, fast cars, and uncompromising facial hair, a pair of mismatched police cops are on the case to bring down the baddest cat in America!

 

Written by multi award winning comedy company POLICE COPS with an original score by Brit Award winning Ben Adams (Eugenius), POLICE COPS THE MUSICAL returns with more madness, more jokes and even more lucky eggs. 

 

The creative team is Rich Morris (Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations), Matt Cole (Choreographer), Andrew Exeter (Set & Lighting), Charlie Smith (Sound) Gabriel Chernick (Musical Director) and Pearson Casting (Casting Director).




