PLANET OMAR World Premiere Will Transfer to the Unicorn Theatre in May

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The world premiere production Planet Omar will transfer to the Unicorn Theatre from 21 May to 7 June bringing children's author Zanib Mian's beloved characters to the stage for the first time in a new adaptation by award-winning playwright Asif Khan, directed by Sameena Hussain.

A production by Leeds Playhouse, in association with the Unicorn Theatre and Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Planet Omar celebrates empathy, community, and resilience through the dynamic and delightfully chaotic world of an 8-year-old accidental trouble magnet. Following its opening at Leeds Playhouse where it is currently running, the playful family-friendly show, for ages 7+, arrives at the Unicorn, the UK's leading theatre for young people, and will continue to Birmingham Repertory Theatre from 17 - 21 June.

Step into the imaginative and chaotic world of Planet Omar, following the adventures of an 8-year-old British-Pakistani Muslim boy with a wild imagination, a big heart, and a knack for getting into trouble.

When Omar's family moves to a new neighbourhood, he faces a whirlwind of challenges: a new school, an unfriendly neighbour, and a bully who makes every day feel like a battle. But with a little help from his family, Best Friend Charlie, and a very friendly dragon, Omar discovers his not-so-average imagination is his greatest strength.

Keep your eyes peeled for a gigantic piece of cheese, walking food, and dreams springing to life. Let your imagination run wild with this joyful, vibrant and hugely entertaining adventure for the whole family, brimming with warmth, humour – and delightful puppets!

Director Sameena Hussain said: “Sharing Planet Omar with audiences on stage for the very first time feels like a magical adventure – and I'm so proud to have this wonderful group of people by my side. Building Omar's world with this incredible cast and creative team is an absolute joy. I can't wait for us to explore this funny, theatrical, deeply human story together; discovering the power of friendship, family and imagination.”

Justin Kendal-Sadiq, well known as Andy Stevens in CBBC's BAFTA-winning Secret Life of Boys, plays Omar, an eight-year-old with a wild imagination, a big heart and a knack for getting into trouble.

Completing the cast are Umar Butt (A Teaspoon of Shampoo, Theatre in the Mill; The Jungle Book, Theatre by the Lake; Macbeth, Proteus Theatre Company) as Dad; Isobel Coward (As You Like It, Northern Broadsides; Decades 1980s: Nicer Than Orange Squash, Leeds Playhouse; Macbeth, Grange Theatre) as Charlie; Emaan Durrani (Jealous People are Ugly People, BBC Three) is making her professional stage debut as Daniel/Maryam; Joanna Holden (Pride & Prejudice, Bolton Octagon; Brassed Off, Stephen Joseph Theatre; Pinocchio, Hull Truck) as Mrs Rodgers/Mrs Hutchinson; and Aizah Khan (Life of Pi, UK & International Tour; Bradford Rise, City Of Culture 2025; WILD, UK Tour) as Mum.

The full creative team includes Adapter Asif Khan; Director Sameena Hussain; Set, Costume & Puppet Design/Puppet Director Nikki Charlesworth; Lighting Designer Sam Osborne; Sound Designer & Composer Helen Skiera; Associate Lighting Designer Ryan Dunnett; and Casting Director Lucy Casson CDG.

The first book in Zanib Mian's Planet Omar series was illustrated by Nasaya Mafaridik and published in 2019 by Hachette Children's Group. Her award-winning children's stories have been praised for their blend of humour, authentic Muslim representation, and adventure. Planet Omar: Operation Kind was selected for World Book Day in 2021, Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet was chosen as CBBC's Book of the Month in June 2019 and the series is frequently recommended alongside bestselling titles like Tom Gates and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, positioning it as a must-read for young fans of humorous, illustrated fiction.

Perfect for families and school groups, this adaptation is a powerful reminder that imagination can be a superpower, and that friendship and understanding can change the world.