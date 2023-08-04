Armando Iannucci's PANDEMONIUM Comes to the Soho Theatre

Performances run 1 December 2023 to 6 January 2024.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 2 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 3 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 4 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS

Armando Iannucci's PANDEMONIUM Comes to the Soho Theatre

Pandemonium is a wild account of our great leaders grappling with the Pandemic and then with each other.

A caustic entertainment for the winter months, Pandemonium relates the Johnson-Truss-Sunak years in all their glory. Re-live the horror. The Mess. The Murk. The Lying about the Lies.

Jingle while you mingle. It's one big party. Bring a suitcase.

Armando Iannucci:

“I wanted to write something furious and energetic about the past three years. Pandemonium is partly about us wanting those in charge to be up to the job, to be heroes, and the anger that started building when the news of the drinks parties began to emerge.  And yes, I wanted to write something funny (don't forget, we also had Liz Truss!). Laughter is a great release, and my aim is for the audience to have a good time and a good laugh, but I also hope it helps people process the tumultuous and crazy time we went through.”

Wayward Productions in association with Soho Theatre bring Pandemonium to the stage from 1 December 2023.

Armando Iannucci is a political commentator, writer and director. His screenplay for the film In The Loop was Oscar nominated and his iconic series for the BBC, The Thick of It, was nominated for 13 BAFTA Awards, winning five. His series Veep picked up four Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series. He is the co- creator of the Steve Coogan character Alan Partridge. Armando wrote and directed the films The Death of Stalin, which was nominated for two BAFTAs and winner of Best Comedy at the European Film Awards, and The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020) which was nominated for a Golden Globe.  He created HBO's Avenue 5, the second season which aired in 2020.

Pandemonium is his first piece written for the theatre. He is currently working on an adaptation of Kubrick's Dr Strangelove for 2024.

Patrick Marber is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter and director. His work has won Evening Standard, Olivier, Time Out, New York and London Critics' Circle and Writers' Guild Awards and received BAFTA, British Comedy and Royal Television Society Awards. Most recently he won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Play for Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt (London/Broadway).

His screenplays have been nominated for Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Awards. He received the British Independent Film Award for Notes on a Scandal. His second play, Closer, has been produced in more than 200 cities across the world.

Other plays include Dealer's Choice, Howard Katz, The Red Lion, Three Days in the Country, The Musician, The School Film, After Miss Julie, Don Juan in Soho. Stage adaptations include versions of Hedda Gabler, Exit The King and The Beaux' Stratagem (National Theatre) and Trelawny of the 'Wells' (Donmar). Screenplays include: Closer, Notes on a Scandal, Old Street,  Love You More.

As a director his productions include Dealer's Choice (NT/Vaudeville); After Miss Julie (BBC); Closer (NT/Lyric/Music Box NY); '1953' (Almeida); The Old Neighbourhood (Royal Court); The Caretaker (Comedy); Travesties (Menier/Apollo/Broadway) Don Juan in Soho (Wyndhams); Venus in Fur (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Blue Remembered Hills, Howard Katz, Three Days in the Country and Exit The King (National Theatre).

Patrick is the co-creator with Peter Curran of Bunk Bed (BBC Radio 4).




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Armando Iannuccis PANDEMONIUM Comes to the Soho Theatre Photo
Armando Iannucci's PANDEMONIUM Comes to the Soho Theatre

Pandemonium is a wild account of our great leaders grappling with the Pandemic and then with each other.

2
BROTIPO Farewell Tour Starts at Fringe in International Clown Week Photo
BROTIPO Farewell Tour Starts at Fringe in International Clown Week

A clown show that has delighted adults and children from Mexico to China begins its international farewell tour at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe. 

3
Talawas Flagship Programme TYPT Returns, Supporting Black Emerging Theatre Makers Photo
Talawa's Flagship Programme TYPT Returns, Supporting Black Emerging Theatre Makers

TYPT, Talawa Theatre Company’s flagship free programme for emerging theatre makers, is back this summer.  The annual programme sees a team of 12 emerging artists, aged 18-25, work with established artists to create a brand-new show in just four weeks.  This year’s showcase will be 16th – 18th August at Talawa’s HQ at Fairfield Halls in Croydon. 

4
The Shaw Society Welcomes Theatre Icons Dame Sian Phillips and Patricia Hodge OBE as Newly Photo
The Shaw Society Welcomes Theatre Icons Dame Sian Phillips and Patricia Hodge OBE as Newly Elected Trustees

The Shaw Society, the UK-based charitable organisation dedicated to celebrating the theatre and writings of Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw, proudly announces the election of two esteemed theatre icons, Dame Sian Phillips and Patricia Hodge OBE, as Trustees.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You