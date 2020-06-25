Over 200 Off-West End and Charity-Run Theatres in Danger Amidst Health Crisis

According to The Stage, a £9 million investment is needed to save the 100 Off-West End theatres amidst the health crisis, according to a report by OffWestEnd.com, which is urging the government to provide support for smaller theatres.

The site estimates that 20% of independent and fringe theatres in London will not survive the health crisis, with a total loss of income totaling about £7.6 million for 100 venues if the theatre capacity must be reduced to 50% due to social distancing measures.

"Theatre is an ecosystem and the smaller, independent fringe theatres across London play a huge role in helping to nurture and sustain theatre as a whole," the report says. "Off-West End theatre will need support post lockdown - alongside other theatres across the UK - and this report analyses the needs and identifies the amount required.

"We hope government and other bodies will carefully consider the arguments made in this report - and in other documents submitted by organisations such as UK Theatre - and respond positively in order to enable the theatre sector to survive the impact of Covid-19."

The Stage also reports that more than half of all small charity-run theatres face closure within the next three months due to the health crisis.

The Theatres Trust has announces measures to help venues in need, including the Theatres Trust Skills Bank, which will match theatres with experts offering free advice on reopening.

Data from the Charities Commission analysed by the Theatres Trust reveals that 57% of charity-run theatres will 200 seats or less, approximately 136 venues, could go into administration in the next three months.

Theatres Trust director Jon Morgan said: "These are tough times for the theatre sector and we are talking to the government about the additional support theatres need, but we hope that with these resources we can help more theatres to survive the current crisis.

"We have already seen some operators go into administration and unfortunately others are likely to follow, but the Theatres Trust has a strong track record of supporting theatres to be saved and returned to cultural use and is working to ensure that no theatres are permanently lost due to Covid-19."

