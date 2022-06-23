Outdoor Theatre Comes To Kew Gardens This Summer

This summer, Sixteenfeet Productions bring their unique style of site-specific theatre to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew for the first time. Set against the stunning backdrop of Kew Gardens' 320-acre UNESCO World Heritage site and with a limited season of performances at Wakehurst, Kew's wild botanic garden in Sussex, these performances promise to enchant audiences of all ages, reimagining classic stories for a new generation within magical natural environments.

Twelfth Night

As twilight falls at Kew Gardens, a tale of passion, revenge and laughter begins to unfold. As the lovesick Duke Orsino pines for the beautiful Countess Olivia, Viola is separated from her twin brother Sebastian by a shipwreck. A hilarious love-triangle ensues, compounded by the mischievous antics of Sir Toby Belch and his companions. This explosive mix of mistaken identities, riotous fun and live music transports audiences to the 1930s, where nothing is quite as it appears. Directed by Peter Hamilton Dyer, known for his success at Shakespeare's Globe and with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and with set design by Ceci Calf (Tapped, Yes So I Said Yes, How To Survive an Apocalypse), and Costume design by Isobel Pellow this site-specific production promises to immerse and enchant audiences at Kew this summer.

The Jungle Book

Inspired by Rudyard Kipling's Mowgli Stories, The Jungle Book by Andrew S. Walsh tells the much-loved tale of Mowgli and her adventures, as she meets the wise panther Bagheera, the noble wolf Akela and the irrepressible bear Baloo. With original music and lyrics by Guy Holden and directed by Shane Dempsey, and designed by Alison Taylor this acclaimed production allows visitors of all ages to help Mowgli as she journeys through the jungle, avoiding Kaa the python and crossing paths with the infamous tiger Shere Khan. Coming to life along Kew Gardens' Syon Vista and within the wild surroundings of Wakehurst in Sussex, Sixteenfeet's production of The Jungle Book shines a unique light on the vital relationship between humanity and the natural world, inviting visitors of all ages to learn about the Law of the Jungle and engage with a host of memorable characters.

Caroline Funnell, Artistic Director of Sixteenfeet, says: "Outdoor theatre promotes a wonderful relationship that breaks the wall between the actor and audience, so they're both immersed in the story that's being told. This seems new, but interaction and audience participation is in the best Shakespearian tradition. Add a picnic, a glass of wine, the stunning environment at Kew Gardens and a magical summer experience awaits."

Sandra Botterell, Director of Marketing and Commercial Enterprises at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, adds: "I'm delighted to be able to continue our tradition of open-air theatre performances at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst this summer. The unique style and approach of Sixteenfeet promises something very special for audiences to enjoy, as these two enchanting productions are brought to life within the most spectacular of natural surroundings."

Tickets for Twelfth Night and The Jungle Book are available to book now. Free entry to the Gardens on the day of the performance with every ticket.

Photo Credit: Kevin Murphy