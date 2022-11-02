Open Bar Theatre Are Bringing A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Fuller's Pubs

Open Bar Theatre, known for their whirlwind Shakespeare productions in Fuller's pub gardens are returning to some of their favourite pubs with a packed December tour of A Christmas Carol.

Their inventive and music-filled production fully captures the magic of Dickens' classic Christmas tale. You will gasp, you might cry but you will definitely laugh as you are drawn into Scrooge's past, present and potential future. Trunks will transform into beds, fireplaces and even snowy Victorian lamp posts as four actors take on all the characters in this lively, music filled adaptation of Charles Dickens' most treasured Christmas tale. Bring the kids, bring friends, bring your parents...this is a festive escape for the whole family.

As Dickens himself said, "There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good-humour." So book your tickets now at openbartheatre.com...they're selling quick!

Dates:

2 Dec - The Mayfly, Stockbridge, 7.30pm

3 Dec - The Hare & Hounds, Osterley, 7.30pm

4 Dec - The Ship Inn, Langstone, 3.30pm

5 Dec - The Windmill, Portishead, 7.30pm

6 Dec - The Bear of Burton, Christchurch, 7.30pm

7 Dec - The White Buck, Burley, 7.30pm

8 Dec - The Bear & Ragged Staff, Romsey, 7.30pm

11 Dec - The Fox & Pelican, Hindhead 3.30pm

12 Dec - The Turks Head, Twickenham, 4.30 & 7.30pm

13 Dec - The King's Head, Wickham, 7.30pm

14 Dec - The Links Tavern, Liphook, 7.30pm

15 Dec - The Jolly Farmer, Alton, 7.30pm

16 Dec - The Viaduct, Hanwell, 7.30pm

17 Dec - The Oak, Aston Clinton, 2:30pm

17 Dec - The King & Queen, Caterham 7.30pm

19 Dec - The George IV, Chiswick, 7.30pm

20 Dec - The Queen's Head, Kingston, 3.30 & 7.30pm

21 Dec - The Alice Lisle, Ringwood, 3.30 & 7.30pm

22 Dec - The King Charles, Winchester, 7.30pm

23 Dec - The Anglers, Teddington, 3.30 & 7.30pm

Director - Nicky Diss

Composer - David Knight

Cast - Vicky Gaskin, Ben Galpin, Laura Smithers, Thomas Judd