Onsale Now: The West End Transfer of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Get tickets from just £18 for the show at the Criterion Theatre!

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024

Now onsale: the West End transfer of Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad’s second wedding. The Dad he’s never known.

Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She’s a native New Yorker, she’s late for work, and she doesn’t have time to stop and see the sights.

Instant attraction? Definitely not.

But with an extravagant wedding approaching and the city at their feet…anything could happen.

A new British musical from writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan.

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) is at the Criterion Theatre from 4 April - 21 July 2024




Photos: New Character Images Released for HADESTOWN in the West End Photo
Photos: New Character Images Released for HADESTOWN in the West End

New character images have been released from the multi award-winning Hadestown, which will open at the Lyric Theatre, London with performances from Saturday 10 February 2024. See all the photos here!

Cush Jumbo: Audience Behaviour Has “Got Weirder as Time Has Gone On” Photo
Cush Jumbo: Audience Behaviour Has “Got Weirder as Time Has Gone On”

Actor Cush Jumbo has said that audience behaviour generally has “got weirder as time has gone on”.

Late Night Jazz Series Returns to the Royal Albert Hall Photo
Late Night Jazz Series Returns to the Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall’s Late Night Jazz series is set to return to the venue’s Elgar Room this month, with five shows covering a range of sub-genres, from swing, jive and funk to Latin, Indian and free-form jazz. Performers include award-winning pianist Robert Mitchell’s trio Epiphany 3, Latin jazz duo Pisco Sour and versatile trombonist Laura Impallomeni with her quintet, among others.

London Premiere of Sophie Treadwells MACHINAL Announced Photo
London Premiere of Sophie Treadwell's MACHINAL Announced

The Old Vic and Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath have announced the London premiere of Sophie Treadwell’s Machinal, directed by Richard Jones (Endgame, The Hairy Ape) and starring The Stage 100 2024 Rising Star Rosie Sheehy (Oleanna, Romeo and Julie), in a limited run from 11 April-01 June 2024.

