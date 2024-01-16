Onsale Now: The West End Transfer of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Now onsale: the West End transfer of Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad’s second wedding. The Dad he’s never known.

Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She’s a native New Yorker, she’s late for work, and she doesn’t have time to stop and see the sights.

Instant attraction? Definitely not.

But with an extravagant wedding approaching and the city at their feet…anything could happen.

A new British musical from writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan.

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) is at the Criterion Theatre from 4 April - 21 July 2024