Sunset Boulevard runs for a strictly limited 16 weeks at the Savoy Theatre from Monday 18 September 2023 – Saturday 6 January 2024.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

On Sale and Performance Dates Revealed For the Production of SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

The on sale and performance dates have been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond, with further casting to be announced. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film.

Opening 30 years after the original West End production, Sunset Boulevard runs for a strictly limited 16 weeks at the Savoy Theatre from Monday 18 September 2023 – Saturday 6 January 2024, with press night on Thursday 5 October at 7.30pm.

Tickets go on sale to ATG Theatre Card Members and those signed up for priority booking on Tuesday 13 June at 10am; general booking opens Wednesday 14 June at 10am. Sign up for priority booking here: Click Here

The Jamie Lloyd Company also continues its commitment to accessibility, with 5,000 stalls and dress circle tickets priced at £20 available across the run exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be released weekly from September, with further information to be announced. 

Nicole Scherzinger said: “It is always such an honour working with the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber, and I have so much respect for the incomparable, innovative, cutting edge director, Jamie Lloyd. To be able to work with both of them on such an iconic musical feels very special. This is a pinnacle role in the theatre world, and I'm excited for me and Jamie to think outside the box and to explore and create something new; to breathe a whole new life into the character - and the musical itself.”

Nicole Scherzinger stars as the immortal Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary Sunset Boulevard. This thrillingly atmospheric musical, which features an iconic score including the songs With One Look, The Perfect Year and As If We Never Said Goodbye, is reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd for a new generation.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Boulevard scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.




