Official London Theatre Announce A New Platform Of Exclusive Theatre Content in Collaboration With Sky VIP

Official London Theatre has announced a new platform of exclusive theatre content in collaboration with Sky VIP to support West End shows while theatres are closed.

In a series of eight newly commissioned 30 minute videos, casts of some of the West End's biggest shows have come together for exclusive performances, Q&As and more.

The Society of London Theatre, which runs Official London Theatre, continues to campaign on behalf of the sector to enable our venues to reopen safely, so that we can fully play our part in the national economic recovery.



The eight videos will be available for Sky VIPs via the My Sky app throughout August and September before being hosted on the Official London Theatre YouTube Channel.



The first episode features The Prince Of Egypt, which will go live on Sky VIP today (Friday 7 August).



The full production timetable is as follows:

This builds on the success of an earlier collaboration with Sky VIP where we produced a series of 15 minute videos featuring performances and Q&As from Sky customers. Featured shows included & Juliet, Come From Away, MAMMA MIA!, Six, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and Pretty Woman. Sky had over 80,000 promotion entries and over 13,000 views and the series has had upwards of 180,000 views across Official London Theatre's YouTube Channel to date.

