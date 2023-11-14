OPERATION MINCEMEAT Announces Creative Learning Workshops

From aspiring West End performers to those who want to gain more confidence in performing, Operation Mincemeat have partnered with ATG’s West End Creative Learning department to offer pre-show workshops to schools and community organisations who are booked to see the West End phenomenon. These workshops will help students unpick the show ahead of their visit whilst putting their performance skills front and centre.

Led by West End practitioners, join those who were Born To Lead in this practical pre-show workshop, where participants will use key moments from the show to unlock students potential in this perfect pre-show workshop.

After a professional warm up, students will work towards honing in their skills, building characters, presence and performance techniques.From slapstick routines to devising techniques, character work to comedy, this workshop is designed to ignite participant’s imaginations using Operation Mincemeat. These workshops are offered to groups before their visit either at the Fortune Theatre where the show currently runs, or as part of a wider engagement programme in partnership with Imperial War Museums where students can explore World War 2 and their upcoming their Spies, Lies and Deception exhibition alongside their workshop.

A range of further Creative Learning opportunities to be announced on Operation Mincemeat’s official channels.

From the writers and composers of Operation Mincemeat, SpitLip: "We are delighted to be able to offer workshops as part of a wider Operation Mincemeat experience. We hope they help educate and inspire students and wider communities to go on to create their own innovative work that may one day become the future hits of our stages"

From ATG Creative Learning Producer, Conor Hunt: “Operation Mincemeat really celebrates the ingenuity and talent that exists with artists developing their own work, and the show’s success is testament to that. Using workshops and the wider creative learning opportunities we hope that we can support the next generation of theatre makers and goers to see themselves on West End stages in the future!”

Presented by Avalon in partnership with ATG Creative Learning and Imperial War Museums.

