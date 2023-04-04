Now Onsale: THE CROWN JEWELS, Starring Al Murray and Carrie Hope Fletcher

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apr. 04, 2023  
This is the royal event of the year.

The Crown Jewels is a riotous new comedy based on the most unbelievable royal caper in British history. Charismatic and unpredictable Colonel Blood is planning the greatest heist of all time: stealing the Crown Jewels in plain sight. With a gang of misfits by his side, what could possibly go wrong? But Charles II can't afford a royal scandal, and no King likes people handling their Crown Jewels...

With an exceptionally star-studded cast, written by BAFTA-nominated creator of The Durrells and Men Behaving Badly, Simon Nye, and directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (Upstart Crow, The Ladykillers), it would be criminal to miss this raucous royal affair.

Al Murray, with his alter-ego The Pub Landlord, is one of the most successful British comedians, with over twenty years of sell-out and award-winning shows in the West End and arenas across the UK, as well as his own hugely popular WWII podcast and extensive TV career. Carrie Hope Fletcher is an actress, author, vlogger and award-winning West End sensation (Cinderella, Les Misérables, Heathers, The Addams Family). Mel Giedroyc is the much-loved TV presenter, writer, actress, well-known for her work alongside Sue Perkins and on shows such as The Great British Bake Off, panel shows and sitcoms as well as on stage, most recently in the Olivier award-winning Company.

Joe Thomas is an actor, comedian and writer best known as Simon in the multi-award winning E4 show The Inbetweeners and Kingsley in Fresh Meat. Neil Morrissey is one of the country's most popular television actors, well-known for numerous TV programmes such as the BBC sitcom Men Behaving Badly and the critically acclaimed Line Of Duty, alongside many stage productions including as Fagin in Oliver and Nathan in Guys and Dolls.

Aidan McArdle is one of Ireland's best-loved actors, with a long TV career including Jane Eyre, Mr Selfridge and Ridley. Tanvi Virmani is a recent acting graduate, making her professional stage debut as Miranda in Theatre Royal Bath's The Tempest and her West End debut as Rani in Life of Pi.

The Crown Jewels is at the Garrick Theatre from 7 July - 16 September




