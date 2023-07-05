Now On Sale: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW at The Phoenix Theatre

BEFORE THE WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN…

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

By Kate Trefry, original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne & Kate Trefry Based on the Netflix Series, 'Stranger Things', created by the Duffer Brothers. Directed by Stephen Daldry.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is at the Phoenix Theatre from 17 November 2023 - 25 August 2024