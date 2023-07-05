Now On Sale: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW at The Phoenix Theatre

BEFORE THE WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN…

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

By Kate Trefry, original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne & Kate Trefry Based on the Netflix Series, 'Stranger Things', created by the Duffer Brothers. Directed by Stephen Daldry.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is at the Phoenix Theatre from 17 November 2023 - 25 August 2024




EDINBURGH 2023: Tim Murray Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Tim Murray Q&A

BWW catches up with Tim Murray to chat about bringing Witches! to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Full Cast Announced for World Premiere of Sam Holcrofts A MIRROR at the Almeida Theatre Photo
Full Cast Announced for World Premiere of Sam Holcroft's A MIRROR at the Almeida Theatre

The Almeida Theatre announces the full cast for the world premiere of Sam Holcroft’s A Mirror. 

PRIVATE LIVES, Starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge, to Transfer to West End Photo
PRIVATE LIVES, Starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge, to Transfer to West End

Noël Coward’s scintillating comic masterpiece Private Lives starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge heads to the West End this Autumn.

Review: CRAZY FOR YOU, Gillian Lynne Theatre Photo
Review: CRAZY FOR YOU, Gillian Lynne Theatre

With a plot packed with clichés that are older than the hills and gags of pure corn which may be even older, it’s just as well that Crazy For You is an utterly spectacular feast for the eyes and ears.

