Now on sale: Private Lives, starring Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers

By: Jul. 07, 2023

'Private Lives…a temple to Noel Coward’s genius. Havers and Hodge are perfect’ Daily Telegraph ****

‘Hugely amusing…an elegant period design, a woundingly witty evening’ Times ****
Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge star in a sparkling new production of Noel Coward’s immortal comedy of bad manners in the parts originally played by Coward himself and Gertrude Lawrence in the play’s 1930 premiere.

Ex-spouses Elyot and Amanda are honeymooning with their new partners in the South of France only to find themselves, to their horror, in adjacent hotel rooms. As their passion rekindles, they decide to elope to Amanda’s flat in Paris only to resume the vicious slanging match that drove them apart in the first place.

Timeless in its witty dissection of sex, marriage and monogamy, Coward’s masterpiece – staged now to mark the 50th anniversary of his death in 1973 - continues to dazzle audiences throughout the world.

Private Lives is at the Ambassadors Theatre from 31 August - 25 November




EDINBURGH 2023: Liam Withnail Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Liam Withnail Q&A

BWW caught up with Liam Withnail to chat about bringing Chronic Boom to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

EDINBURGH 2023: Tania Lacy Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Tania Lacy Q&A

BWW caught up with Tania Lacy to chat about bringing Everything's Coming Up Roses to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

EDINBURGH 2023: Sid Singh Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Sid Singh Q&A

BWW caught up with Sid Singh to chat about bringing Table For One to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Review: BALLET FLAMENCO SARA BARAS: ALMA at Sadlers Wells Photo
Review: BALLET FLAMENCO SARA BARAS: ALMA at Sadler's Wells

“I am the soul that dances chainless. I am the moon’s insatiable dream. I am a witness in life’s shadow…there is no need to tell you that this is my flamenco heart which has a bolero soul.” And with this, Alma's opening speech lays bare the poetic nature of this legendary flamenco dancer’s highly dynamic and deeply hypnotic shows.

