Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Now on sale: Private Lives, starring Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers

'Private Lives…a temple to Noel Coward’s genius. Havers and Hodge are perfect’ Daily Telegraph ****

‘Hugely amusing…an elegant period design, a woundingly witty evening’ Times ****

Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge star in a sparkling new production of Noel Coward’s immortal comedy of bad manners in the parts originally played by Coward himself and Gertrude Lawrence in the play’s 1930 premiere.

Ex-spouses Elyot and Amanda are honeymooning with their new partners in the South of France only to find themselves, to their horror, in adjacent hotel rooms. As their passion rekindles, they decide to elope to Amanda’s flat in Paris only to resume the vicious slanging match that drove them apart in the first place.

Timeless in its witty dissection of sex, marriage and monogamy, Coward’s masterpiece – staged now to mark the 50th anniversary of his death in 1973 - continues to dazzle audiences throughout the world.

Private Lives is at the Ambassadors Theatre from 31 August - 25 November