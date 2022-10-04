November and Holiday Season 2022 Announced at Wigmore Hall

Wigmore Hall celebrates the 2022 Holiday Season with five Christmas concerts performed by leading choirs and ensembles in the UK and Europe. The festivities begin on 5 December with period instrument orchestra Arcangelo presenting 'A Roman Baroque Christmas' featuring works Handel, Scarlatti and Corelli. Leading British choir Tenebrae performs Christmas music spanning a millennium from Gregorian Chant to 'We wish you a merry Christmas' (11 December). BAFTA TV Award-winning actor Cathy Tyson presides over a special concert performance of The Nutcracker arranged for seven players of the British brass ensemble Septura (18 December).

Wigmore Hall's rings out 2022 with a very special 'New Year's Eve' concert featuring the Scottish Baroque ensemble Dunedin Consort, named after Din Eidyn, the ancient Celtic name for the Edinburgh Castle. The celebratory evening includes two of Bach's most uplifting Cantatas.

Throughout November and December, Wigmore Hall presents daily concerts. Highlights include:

Major composer-focus series

Complete Prokofiev Piano Sonatas over two concerts performed by Finnish pianist Olli Mustonen (31 October, 1 November).

French pianist Jean Efflam-Bavouzet continues a major series placing Debussy in the context of his contemporaries (13, 15 November).

The Italian composer, pianist, writer Ferruccio Busoni took part in Wigmore Hall's opening concert on 31 May 1901. He will be the subject of a three-concert exploration by the Russian pianist Kirill Gerstein, launching on 23 November.

British pianist Paul Lewis launches his Schubert Piano Sonata cycle over two seasons (30 November, 2 December).

Canadian composer Cassandra Miller and Irish composer Gerald Barry star in day of contemporary music performed by Quatuor Bozzini, the Montreal-based ensemble responsible for no fewer than 500 world premières including 400 commissions.

Wigmore Hall's year-long Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Retrospective continues with a recreation of a concert originally given in New York in 1906. The all-Coleridge-Taylor concert features Elizabeth Llewellyn soprano, Simon Lepper piano, Zahra Benyounes violin and James Atkinson baritone (15 December).

The forgotten German composer, theorist, novelist, translator and lawyer Johan Kuhnau is the sole subject of the concert by Baroque music collective Solomon's Knot (17 December).

Special chamber music celebration

New laureate of the prestigious 'Praemium Imperiale' Grant for Young Artists, Germany's Kronberg Academy brings together young soloists from the programme with leading instrumentalists including Tabea Zimmermann (6 November).

Wigmore Hall Associate Ensemble Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective performs three concerts of rarities by composers including Mélanie Bonis, Philippe Gaubert, Germaine Tailleferre, Maurice Duruflé and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (12, 13 November).

Wigmore Hall's Chamber Ensemble in Residence The Nash Ensemble presents a 10-concert series entitled 'Beethoven and the Romantics', tracing Beethoven's influence over a century from Vienna, Berlin, Leipzig and Dresden, to Prague, Moscow and St. Petersburg (19 November, 10 December).

Named after the Czech composer imprisoned in the Theresienstadt Ghetto then died in Auschwitz in 1944, the Pavel Haas Quartet returns to Wigmore Hall to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a four-concert series (24 November).

IMS Prussia Cove (International Musicians Seminar) celebrates its 50th anniversary with a special weekend of concerts and masterclasses, including performances by Artistic Director the cellist Steven Isserlis and musicians who had taken part such as violinist Pekka Kuusisto, violist Timothy Ridout and pianist Thomas Adès (26, 27 November).

Concerts by leading soloists

Finnish soprano Karita Mattila returns to Wigmore Hall to sing Francis Poulenc's one-act opera for soprano 'La Voix Humaine' and a selection of songs by Kurt Weill (8 November).

The top three prize winners of the 2021 Leeds Piano Competition return to Wigmore Hall: Alim Beisembayev (12 December), Kaito Kobayashi (13 December), Ariel Lanyi (14 December).

German violinist Christian Tetzlaff joins leading chamber musicians for rarely performed works by Josef Suk and Antonin Dvořák (13 December).

Jason Moran, the American pianist, composer and Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz, returns to Wigmore Hall for a solo concert performing original compositions and jazz standards to be announced from the stage (18 December).

Isabelle Faust violin & Antoine Tamestit viola (3 November), Sabine Devieilhe soprano & Mathieu Pordoy piano (4 November), Florian Boesch baritone & Malcolm Martineau piano (10 November), Martin Fröst clarinet, Antoine Tamestit viola & Shai Wosner piano (11 November), Leif Ove Andsnes (20, 21 November), Miklós Perényi cello & Imre Rohmann piano (25 November), Amihai Grosz vioila & Sunwook Kim piano (28 November), Christian Gerhaher baritone & Gerold Huber piano (29 November), Pieter Wispelwey (4 December), Leonida Kavakos violin & Yuja Wang piano (4 December), Ian Bostridge tenor, Cappella Neapolitana & Antonio Florio conductor (6 December), Sir András Schiff piano (7, 9 December), Iestyn Davies, countertenor, Lea Desandre mezzo-soprano, Jupiter & Thomas Dunford director/lute (8 December), Gautier Capuçon cello & Jérôme Ducros piano (10 December), Mary Bevan soprano, Nicky Spence tenor, William Vann piano & Jack Liebeck violin (11 December), Johan Dalene violin, Julia Hagen cello & Igor Levit piano (16 December), Günther Groissböck bass & Julius Drake piano (19 December), Pavel Kolesnikov piano (22 December)

Wigmore Hall/BBC Radio 3 Lunchtime Concerts

Every Monday lunchtime, Wigmore Hall and BBC Radio 3 present an hour-long concert broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and streamed on the Wigmore Hall website.

The Radio 3 Lunchtime Concert reaches over half a million listeners a week, and Mondays at Wigmore Hall attract some of the biggest names in classical music, including Cinquecento (7 November), Calidore String Quartet (14 November), The King's Singers (21 November), Andrei Ioniţă cello & Naoko Sonoda piano (28 November), Steven Osborne piano (5 December), William Thomas bass & Malcolm Martineau piano (12 December).

Concerts by leading string quartets and ensembles

Belcea Quartet (7 November), Elias String Quartet (20 November), Takács Quartet (14, 16 November), Freiburg Baroque Orchestra & Kristian Bezuidenhout director/harpsichord (22 November), Il Pomo d'Oro Choir (23 December), Albion Quartet (30 December)