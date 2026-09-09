Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.
2026 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Categories
- Accessibility Champion
- Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
- Best Concert Production
- Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
- Best Dance Performance
- Best Dance Production
- Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
- Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
- Best Immersive Event
- Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
- Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
- Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
- Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
- Best New Production of a Musical
- Best New Production of a Play
- Best New Regional or Touring Production
- Best Opera Performance
- Best Opera Production
- Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
- Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
- Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
- Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
- Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
- Best Theatre Front of House Staff
- Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?