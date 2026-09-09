Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

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Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.

2026 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Categories

Accessibility Champion

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Best Concert Production

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Best Dance Performance

Best Dance Production

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Best Immersive Event

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Best New Production of a Musical

Best New Production of a Play

Best New Regional or Touring Production

Best Opera Performance

Best Opera Production

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play

Best Theatre Front of House Staff

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

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