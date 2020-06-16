Nimax Begins Process of Making Redundancies Among its Staff

According to The Stage, Nimax is the latest theatre operator to begin the process of making redundancies among its staff.

The West End theatre company owns six venues, the Apollo, Duchess, Garrick, Lyric, Palace and Vaudeville.

The company is beginning consultations on redundancies for a third of its staff, which equals about 130 roles, including ushers and other front-of-house workers, bar staff and technicians employed for specific shows.

This will not affect permanent staff, such as box office workers, stage door workers, technical teams, and management teams.

Nimax chief executive Nica Burns said that the affected staff will remain on the payroll until August 31.

"We would like to reopen our theatres safely as soon as the government allows, get our staff back up and open as soon as we safely can," Burns said. "Our long serving resident staff theatre team and the rest of the Nimax workforce, remain ready and waiting to go. These are very difficult and upsetting times for all of us. I can't wait to hear the theatre industry cheering when the first shows open."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cameron Mackintosh also began consultations among staff at his two companies, Delfont Mackintosh and Cameron Mackintosh Ltd.

A spokeswoman for Mackintosh told The Stage: "CML and DMT expect to operate with a reduced workforce during this continued closure period, with the consultation period due to conclude in mid-July."

Many British theatre companies face the same decisions, as it is expected that government aid will be phased out by October.

