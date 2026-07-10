New Young Cast Members Join MATILDA THE MUSICAL UK & Ireland Tour

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New casting of the young performers for the UK and Ireland tour of the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Matilda The Musical hasbeen announced. The production, which has now been seen by 13 million people in over 100 cities world-wide, last week opened at Birmingham Hippodrome where it will run until 2 August. The next stop, from 6 August, is Norwich Theatre Royal.

Felicity Brown, Petra Hutchings and Caroline Ravansari join current company members Mollie Hutton, and Sanna Kurihara to share the title role of Matilda.

The other young performers joining the company today are: Sophia Aina, Dalia Al Nagar, Jett Austin-Richards, Rio Chigwedere, Beatrice Clark, Isaac Cruickshank, Rupert Dunne, Polly Florence, Rahsaan Higgins, Kobi Lau, George Montgomery, Jacob Nolan, Thomas Rankin, Kaiheim Ricketts, Zienna-Rose Sterling, Cory Trimble, Martha Tutill and Aaron Zicman. They join current company member John Johnson.

The new cast members, many of whom live in and around the West Midlands, made a special visit to Touchwood Mall in Solihull to pose alongside Miss Trunchbull's chair.

For the adult cast: Richard Hurst continues to play Miss Trunchbull, with Tessa Kadler as Miss Honey, Adam Stafford as Mr Wormwood and Rebecca Thornhill as Mrs Wormwood. They are joined by Scotty Armstrong, Sam Holden, Portia Jefferies, Caoimhe Judd, Brooke Kelly, Ryan Lay, Cassandra Lee, Samuel Leon, Jordan Maisuria-Wake, Nicole Manumbre, Lizzie Nance, Esther Niles, Jordan Ricketts, Josh Singleton, Bradley Trevethan, Ella Tweed, Ben Tyler and Karen Walker.

Matilda The Musical continues its run at Birmingham Hippodrome until 2 August 2026, then plays at Norwich Theatre Royal from 6 August until 6 September, Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin from 15 September to 18 October, Milton Keynes Theatre from 28 October to 14 November, Glasgow Theatre Royal from 18 November to 5 December and completes its tour at Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff for a festive run from 9 December to 17 January 2027.

This anarchic production, about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination, has won over 100 global awards, including 25 for Best Musical. A film adaptation made by the core creative team received its World Premiere at the London Film Festival in October 2022 and can now be watched on Netflix and BBC IPlayer.

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