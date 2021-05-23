New Tickets Released For First Week of HAMLET, Opening Next Month at Theatre Royal Windsor

Ian McKellen took to Twitter to announced that new seats have been released for the first week of Hamlet, due to new guidelines.

The new production of Shakespeare's Hamlet, directed by Sean Mathias with Ian McKellen in an age-blind interpretation, is set to begin performances 21 June at Theatre Royal Windsor.

The first performances are especially exciting for everyone. Under new guidelines, we have released excellent seats for the first week of HAMLET, beginning 21 June. See you there! https://t.co/cAaDiawdF4 Photo by Jack Merriman pic.twitter.com/9EjSEYTMZb - Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) May 23, 2021

Following the run of Hamlet, the same cast will then move on to Martin Sherman's adaptation of Anton Chekhov's classic play, The Cherry Orchard. Performances will run September 10 - October 21, 2021.

The cast of Hamlet and The Cherry Orchard also includes Ben Allen, Francesca Annis, Steven Berkoff, Emmanuella Cole, Llinos Daniel, Alis Wyn Davis, Ashley D Gayle, Nick Howard-Brown, Jonathan Hyde, Asif Khan, Lee Knight, Missy Malek, and Jenny Seagrove

Learn more at https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk/hamlet/.

Ian McKellen made his long overdue debut at Theatre Royal Windsor last year in his acclaimed solo show. He was heralded that year as the most important actor in British theatre. Over the years he has worked with Sean Mathias consistently, most recently in WAITING AND GODOT and NO MAN'S LAND with another friend, Patrick Stewart. Mathias directed him as Uncle Vanya at The National Theatre and is looking forward to a further Chekhov journey. McKellen's performances in Shakespeare are legendary, from Macbeth with Judi Dench to his film of RICHARD III with Maggie Smith. He played Hamlet on tour and in the West End nearly fifty years ago and is looking forward to the challenge of a return visit.