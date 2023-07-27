New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at London's Leicester Square Theatre

The London Summer Theatre Academy will present a developmental production of the new musical Winner at London's Leicester Square Theatre.

With book, music and lyrics by Nico Juber (Millennials Are Killing Musicals) and Joe Barros (Artistic Director, New York Theatre Barn), the new musical will have two performances on August 7th and August 8th, 2023 at 7PM. In the heart of the West End, the Leicester Square Theatre is located at 6 Leicester Place. To purchase tickets, Click Here.

Winner is about a rigged high school election in 1999 and explores a female-identifying queer narrative. The central characters, Autumn and Stevie, are exploring and navigating their queer identities as high school students at the end of the last millennium. Their hidden queerness and relationship become public when the truth about the election is revealed. Winner is an entirely original story based on entirely too many true events, and asks the question: If everyone's losing, who wins?

The production is directed and choreographed by Joe Barros, with music direction, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Bálint Varga, and the cast includes Ash Marie Alina, John Avery, Chloe Camp, Brooke Chavez-Martinez, Maria De Moya, Julian DiNapoli, Georgia Ellen, Lindsay Harris, Carina Hoelscher, Mikhail Jenkins, Casey Keefe, Meghan Krencicki, Elizabeth Mandell, Haley Mizelle, Vanessa Pliskow, Olympia Prodafikas, Sylvia Preston, Elisa Shaw, Dylan Stukenberg, Cluanie Swanwick, Jordan Tisdale, Sam Trested, Luis Villabon, and Taylor Welling. Luis Villabon is the associate director and associate choreographer, and Federico Hradek is the assistant director.

The London Summer Music Theatre Academy is a rigorous young artist training program founded by producers Vincent Connor and Michael J. Polo. The Academy aims to create a bridge between American and British Music Theatre, giving students the opportunity to study their craft at a high level under the guidance of Broadway and West End artists. In addition to a daily curriculum, the study abroad program takes students inside the blueprint of an original culture shifting musical being developed in real time with living playwrights.