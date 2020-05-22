New Musical Theatre Writers to Take Part in Upcoming SIGNAL ONLINE Concert

Before COVID-19, Adam Lenson was producing SIGNAL, a quarterly concert series in association with H Club London that showcased the best new artist-driven musical theatre. But when forced to cancel their March event, he decided to take the concert online. Fortunately this presented the opportunity to showcase writers from all over the world who normally wouldn't have been able to appear in person. There have now been four online concerts watched by over 40,000 people. Roughly 100 times the number that could have fit inside the H Club's Oak Room.

Writers who have joined SIGNAL ONLINES's impossible line-ups so far include from the Tony and Emmy Award Winning writer of Spring Awakening Duncan Sheik, Steven Page the founding member of the Barenaked Ladies, Yve Blake the award winning writer of Fangirls, and Tony Marlow & Lucy Moss the writers of Six.

The next SIGNAL ONLINE concert streams on Tuesday, May 26th 2020 at 7.30pm BST (2.30pm EST) via YouTube. It once again features a series of international, award-winning songwriters performing new musical theatre live from their living rooms into yours.

Tune in below!

As well assembling impossible concert line-ups, the team behind SIGNAL ONLINE have formed their own unique methods of streaming that ensure the experience is truly live. Their methods are so cutting edge and disruption free that the team has since been enlisted by theatres all over the world to assist them in live-streaming musical theatre.

Adam Lenson says "It has been hugely inspiring in this scary time to see the global musical theatre community coming together for these concerts. The wealth of both established and upcoming talent is astounding and it is such a thrill to get to hear new work presented truly live."

Writers from Australia, Canada, USA and across the UK will present work on 26th May including:

Luke Bateman & Michael Conley, Stu Barter & Amber Hsu, Christian Czornyj , Sean Donehue, Francesca Forristal & Jordan Clarke, Tim Gilvin & Alex Kanefsky, Matt Harvey & Jessie Linden, Julian Hornik, Germaine Konji & Ben Page, Laura Murphy, Jonathan O'Neill & Isaac Savage, Emily Rose Simons, Zoe Sarnak, Sheep Soup.

The concert is free but viewers are encouraged to buy a virtual ticket at ALPmusicals.com/tickets with proceeds going to supporting new musical writers at this challenging time.

