New Musical TREASON to Stream Concert Filmed Live at Cadogan Hall

Songs from Treason, the exciting new musical drama based on the notorious gunpowder plot of 1605, will now be performed and filmed live in concert and available to stream for a limited time from 12-14 February 2021. Featuring a fusion of original folk and pop songs, this wonderful new musical tells one of the most intriguing tales in England's history.

Online tickets are priced from £10 and bookable via: https://treasonthemusical.com/book-tickets.php

With a stunning score and lyrics by Ricky Allan, and book by Kieran Lynn and Ricky Allan, the musical will be performed at London's prestigious Cadogan Hall and directed by Hannah Chissick, with musical supervision by Nick Pinchbeck and orchestration by Matthew Malone.

Following the successful release of three tracks from the musical earlier in the year on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, and an additional two tracks to be released in January, the concert will also showcase a further five new and unheard tracks from the show.

The musical will be performed by a selection of some of the West End's most talented performers who will be announced in due course. Please note the concert cast may differ from the original recording cast.

The first three exclusive tracks released from the musical are: Take Things Into Our Own Hands featuring Hadley Fraser, Waylon Jacobs, Emmanuel Kojo and Oliver Savile; The Day Elizabeth Died featuring Kelly Agbowu, Hadley Fraser, Waylon Jacobs, Emmanuel Kojo, Rebecca LaChance, Christina Modestou and Oliver Savile; and Blind Faith featuring Rosalie Craig and Oliver Savile.

Follow Treason the Musical on all social media platforms @treasonmusical and treasonthemusical.com to be the first to hear the latest news and information.