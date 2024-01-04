New Musical IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL Comes to The Other Palace Theatre

The show will be on Saturday 13 January

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Fresh from its world premiere tour in 2023, which included three sell-out performances, Ainsworth-Hides Limited announces a one-off performance of It is Well with My Soul,  a new musical by Gareth Hides, at London’s The Other Palace Studio.

Set against the rebuilding era after the American Civil War, It is Well with My Soul brings a moving story of struggle, resilience, and hope to the stage. Follow Philip and Lucy Bliss as they navigate life in the bustling city of Chicago, establishing new connections with lawyer Horatio Spafford, innovative producer George Root, and the spirited preacher D L Moody.

As Philip’s reputation as a hymn writer and soloist grows, he grapples with the ethical challenges brought on by success. When the devastating Great Chicago Fire and the sorrowful sinking of the Ville du Havre thrust them into turmoil, how will they find hope amidst despair?

Join us for this theatrical production that traverses through pain, loss, and the indomitable strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

An exploration of hope against all odds, this new musical invites you to reflect, empathise, and find a common thread through the tapestry of time.

Suitable for everyone aged 7+.

It is Well with My Soul is on Saturday 13 January 2024 at The Other Palace Studio Theatre

Photo: Original Cast Photo (June 2023, taken after the final performance of the World Premiere tour at the Corn Exchange, Witney)
L-R: Katrina Markham, Arjan Binnema, Mark Baker, Richard Mellion, Matt Sunners, Gareth Hides, Henry Leigh-Hunt, and Joy-Anna Gooch.




