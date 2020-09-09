New English Ballet Theatre Will Premiere Wayne Eagling's Dynamic Narrative Ballet REMEMBRANCE

The film will premiere on NEBT's youtube channel on October 15th at 7.30pm.

New English Ballet Theatre (NEBT) are to premiere the film of Wayne Eagling's dynamic narrative ballet, 'REMEMBRANCE', on October 15th at 7.30pm on NEBT/YOUTUBE.

Wayne Eagling's (photo left) first piece for NEBT had its London premiere at the Peacock Theatre in 2018. This lush, narrative ballet is set in 1918 and was inspired by the romance between the great Marie Rambert and the playwright Ashley Dukes. Rambert and Dukes met at a dinner party in 1917 when he was on brief Army leave from the war and within four days they'd fallen in love! He was then recalled to the front and after seven months of correspondence - during which time he proposed to her - they married in 1918. The ballet is set to the beautiful Ode for St Cecilia's Day by Handel.

The film will premiere on NEBT's youtube channel on October 15th at 7.30pm; it will be available free-to-view till December 15th. 65 minutes in length, the cast features Alessia Lugoboni as Marie Rambert and Alexander Nuttall as Ashley Dukes.

