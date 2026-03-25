New Cast Members Will Join INTO THE WOODS at The Bridge Theatre

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London Theatre Company has announced new cast members joining the company of Into the Woods. From Monday 20 April Melanie La Barrie (Hadestown) will play the Witch, John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables) will play the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Jack Quarton (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) will play the Steward, Rachel Tucker (Wicked) will play the Baker's Wife and Jodie Jacobs (Fiddler on the Roof) joins as Standby. Hughie O'Donnell (King Lear), currently playing the Steward, will play the role of the Baker.

They join original cast members Valda Aviks as Grandmother/Giant, Geoffrey Aymer as Cinderella's Father, Bella Brown as Rapunzel, Chumisa Dornford-May as Cinderella, Jo Foster (Olivier Award nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical) as Jack, Jennifer Hepburn as Cinderella's Stepmother, Hana Ichijo as Lucinda, Julie Jupp as Jack's Mother, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Florinda, Gracie McGonigal as Little Red Ridinghood, Oliver Savile (Olivier Award nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical) as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Rhys Whitfield as Rapunzel's Prince and Standbys Taite-Elliot Drew, Jacob Fowler, Sophie Linder-Lee and Chloe Saracco.

Playing their final performances on Saturday 18 April 2026 are Katie Brayben (Olivier Award nominated for Best Actress in a Musical) as the Baker's Wife, Kate Fleetwood (Olivier Award nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical) as the Witch, Michael Gould as the Narrator/Mysterious Man and Jamie Parker (Olivier Award nominated for Best Actor in a Musical) as the Baker.



Into the Woods, directed by Jordan Fein with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, plays the Bridge Theatre until Saturday 30 May 2026.



Into the Woods has recently been nominated for 11 Olivier Awards – the joint highest tally of 2026 - including Best Musical Revival, Best Director, Best Set Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design, as well as across all four performer categories in which it is eligible.

About Into the Woods

Why would you go Into the Woods?

To sell the cow

To visit mother

To see the king

To lift the spell

In Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's dazzling musical, the Baker, the Baker's Wife, the Witch, Jack, Little Red Ridinghood, Cinderella and Rapunzel take us beyond happy ever after to discover what really matters.

Sondheim and Lapine's second collaboration after Sunday in the Park with George brilliantly weaves together four Grimms' fairy-tales. On its Broadway debut in 1986, Into the Woods won Tony awards each for Sondheim (Best Original Score) and Lapine (Best Book). In London it has had productions by Richard Jones (Phoenix Theatre, 1990), John Crowley (Donmar, 1998) and Timothy Sheader (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, 2010). This is its first major London production since 2016.

The creative team headed up by director Jordan Fein and set and costume designer Tom Scutt, are musical supervisor and musical director Mark Aspinall, sound designer Adam Fisher, lighting designer Aideen Malone, video designer Roland Horvath, movement director Jenny Ogilvie, wigs, hair & make-up designer Sam Cox, puppetry designers Cheryl ‘Chuck' Brown, Max Humphries and Tom Scutt, production manager Chris Hay, associate director Georgia Green, scenic associate David Allen, associate musical director Alex Beetschen, associate sound designer Ollie Durrant, associate lighting designer Lucy Adams, associate costume designer Lucy Martin, wigs, hair & make-up supervisor Charlie Watson, props supervisors Jonathan Hall and Chris Marcus for Marcus Hall Props, orchestral management is by Andy Barnwell and Rich Weeden for BW Musicians and casting director is Stuart Burt CDG CSA.



Into the Woods is produced by London Theatre Company and presented in association with Jamie Wilson Productions.