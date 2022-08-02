New Cast Announced For MILLENNIALS at The Other Palace Studio

Joining the cast of brand-new British musical, Millennials, from 9 August is Georgina Castle (Cinderella), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Legally Blonde), Jarnéia Richard- Noel (SIX the Musical), Cleve September (Hamilton), Rhys Taylor (Book of Mormon) and Becca Wickes (Heathers the Musical).

Written and composed by Elliot Clay, this powerful and uplifting collection of songs runs the gamut of modern pop-music and sends musical theatre hurtling into the 21st Century.

Elliot Clay is an award-nominated composer, lyricist, and actor for musicals, plays and film. He wrote and starred in his debut musical 'The State of Things' (Jack Studio Theatre) and has performed on the West End and UK and International Tours including Million Dollar Quartet, Peter Pan, Oliver!, The Wizard of OZ.

Millennials turns up the microphone on the lives, the losses, and the frustrations of young people in the modern world.

A generation that is so often defined by tabloid headlines, tweets and, of course, avocados, has picked up the mic and transported us inside their extraordinarily ordinary lives.

Elliot Clay, has said "I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome six brand new voices to the extension of 'Millennials'. Audiences have loved our brilliant original cast, and I'm so excited for new and returning audiences alike to see the show reinterpreted through this wonderful new ensemble."

Millennials is produced by The Other Palace, written and composed by Elliot Clay, with direction by Hannah Benson. Arrangements, sound production and musical supervision by Auburn Jamand choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, with design and lighting design from Andrew Exeter and costume styling by Rory Mcnerney.

Bios

Georgina Castle stage credits include: Cinderella (Gillian Lynne Theatre); 9 to 5: The Musical (Savoy Theatre); Twist and Turn (The Other Palace); MAMMA MIA! (Novello Theatre); Dirty Dancing (UK Tour); 9 to 5: The Musical (UK & Ireland Tour) and Antigone (Belsize Arts Festival)

Film and TV credits include: Doctors (BBC) and New Tricks (BBC)

Lucca Chadwick-Patel stage credits include: Legally Blonde (Regents Park Open Air); The Magician's Elephant (Royal Shakespeare Company); Twelfth Night (Racks Close Theatre); Dogfight(Southwark Playhouse); BBC Proms 2014: War Horse Prom (Royal Albert Hall).

Jarnéia Richard-Noel stage credits include: SIX - The Musical (Arts Theatre, Lyric Theatre, Hampton Court Palace); Swing Dynamites, Hairspray (UK Tour); Dick Whittington & His Cat(Norwich Theatre Royal).

Cleve September stage credits include: Hamilton (Victoria Palace); Bonnie and Clyde (Arts Theatre); Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent's Park, Open Air Theatre); Annie Get Your Gun (Crucible Theatre); In The Heights (Kings Cross Theatre); Elaine Paige's 50th Anniversary Farewell Tour (Royal Albert Hall) and The Last Days of Troy (The Globe Theatre).



Rhys Taylor stage credits include: Now and Then (Above the Stag); Angels Punks and Raging Queens (Union Theatre); The Book Of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre) and Will and the Hoodies (Vienna's English Theatre).

Becca Wickes stage credits include: Heathers (UK Tour); Dirty Dancing In Concert (UK Tour); SIX The Musical (NCL) and We Will Rock You (Royal Caribbean Productions).