Nearly 70% of Theatregoers Have Encountered Disruption in 2023

Nearly 70% of theatregoers have been disturbed at the theatre in 2023, according to a survey of 3000 theatregoers by Ticketmaster.

The disruptions included people using their mobile phones, other audience members obstructing views, and loud talking and heckling. Almost one in five had their experiences disrupted by others trying to take photos or videos during the performance.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, police were called to a performance of Hamilton in Manchester last month and the Palace Theatre in April for a disturbance at The Bodyguard the Musical, amidst an increase of audience altercations across the UK earlier in the year.

The survey, which covered theatregoers across the UK, also found that most younger audiences (aged 35 and under) now prefer shows that last under two hours. Social media is also now used as the primary source for 78% of younger people to find out about the latest hot tickets.

Almost half of people under the age of 35 surveyed (46%), based their choice of show on if their favourite celebrities were among the cast.

