National Theatre's The Effect is available to stream now online at National Theatre at Home!

Watch the unmissable Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) and Taylor Russell (Bones and All) in this funny and intimate examination of love and ethics. Directed by Jamie Lloyd (Cyrano de Bergerac) and written by Lucy Prebble (Succession).

As two young volunteers in a clinical drug trial, their illicit romance poses startling dilemmas for the supervising doctors. Is their sudden and intoxicating chemistry real, or a side effect of a new antidepressant?

Learn more and rent the show here.

This production is currently unavailable in the US.

A production from National Theatre.

In association with The Jamie Lloyd Company.