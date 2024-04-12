National Theatre at Home Will Stream THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Musical Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new British musical The Little Big Things will be available for streaming from National Theatre at Home next month. It was previously announced that the musical was coming to the platform, but now its premiere date has been set for 9 May 2024.

The acclaimed new musical was nominated for four WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical and earned three Olivier Awards nominations, including Best New Musical.

About The Little Big Things

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary family.

When one moment changes everything, Henry’s family are split between a past they no longer recognise, and a future they could never foresee.

Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a uplifting and colourful new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premiere production.

Learn more here.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith