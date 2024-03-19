National Theatre at Home To Stream THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Musical And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new British musical The Little Big Things will be available for streaming from National Theatre at Home this spring.

The Little Big Things tells an extraordinary true story about an ordinary family. When one moment changes everything, Henry's family are split between a past they no longer recognise, and a future they could never foresee. Can Mum and Dad rally his three brothers; as the family start a journey to overcome the unimaginable?

Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things this new British musical is a life-affirming reminder about the transformative power of family, and how sometimes it really is the little things which matter the most.

The acclaimed new musical was nominated for four WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical and earned three Olivier Awards nominations, including Best New Musical.

Also coming up on the streamer is the award-winning revival of Constellations, the hit play Kin, Emily Burns’ new revival of Dear Octopus and Sarah Gordon’s Underdog.

Streaming dates for all titles will be revealed at a later date.