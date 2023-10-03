National Theatre Launches Free Half-Term Activity Inspired By THE WITCHES

This free activity will run over October half term and continue until 27 January, in line with performances of The Witches in the Olivier theatre.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

National Theatre Launches Free Half-Term Activity Inspired By THE WITCHES

Starting from this October half term The National Theatre will host The Witches Adventure Trail; a series of free activities for children inspired by its upcoming staged musical production of Roald Dahl's The Witches.

Young visitors to the South Bank building will be given a game pack containing a series of activities inspired by Luke's quest to defeat the Grand High Witch and stop her from seeing out her most evil plan yet. Players will move around the theatre completing challenges on display, including spotting the hidden witches illustrated on the NT's walls, decoding the Grand High Witch's spells, and finally deciphering a map to her deluxe suite at Hotel Magnificent. Players will then be able to return their completed game pack to claim their prize.

This free activity will run over October half term and continue until 27 January, in line with performances of The Witches in the Olivier theatre.

No booking is required, subject to availability. Dates and times can be found at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2267563®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationaltheatre.org.uk%2Fwhats-on%2Fthe-witches-adventure-trail%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Directed by Lyndsey Turner with book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood and music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy, The Witches is a rip-roaring musical version of Roald Dahl's timeless tale, filled with wit, daring and heart.

A co-production with the Roald Dahl Story Company, it plays in the Olivier theatre from Tuesday 7 November until Saturday 27 January and is recommended for ages 8+.     




