Nathan Sykes, Danielle de Niese, Shaun Dooley, and More Will Join HADESTOWN in London

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New cast members will join the company of Hadestown in London from 15 September 2026.

Danielle De Niese will play Persephone. Internationally acclaimed soprano and broadcaster, de Niese has performed with all the leading opera companies and orchestras around the world. She won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Opera earlier this year.

Shaun Dooley will play Hades. Shaun's extensive television and film credits include Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, Criminal Record, Changing Ends, It's a Sin, Gentleman Jack, The Stranger, Broadchurch, Misfits and Saltburn alongside an acclaimed body of stage work, including Jez Butterworth's Hills of California directed by Sam Mendes.

Fayth Ifil will play Eurydice. Ifil first debuted on the West End aged just 10 years old. She has gone on to play leading West End roles in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, and Just For One Day.

Malinda Parris will play Hermes. A leading West End performer, Parris has starred in The Greatest Showman, Hercules, & Juliet, Little Big Things, Mary Poppins, Matilda, Caroline, or Change, The Light Princess and Parade.

Nathan Sykes will play Orpheus. Earning international success as a member of chart-topping band The Wanted, Sykes has gone on to launch an acclaimed solo music career.

They join Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell and Lauran Rae as the Fates; Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Gabriela Benedetti, Ollie Bingham and Sebastian Lim-Seet as the Workers, with Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda, Jasmine Triadi and Milly Willows as Swings.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (Choreography), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Michael Krass (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (Sound Design), Liam Robinson (Music Supervision and Vocal Arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (Dramaturgy), Tarek Merchant (Co-Musical Director & Associate Music Supervisor), George Francis (Co-Musical Director), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), Bobby Windebank (Associate Choreographer) and Victoria Gimby (Resident Director). Casting by Jacob Sparrow. Principal Casting by Rob Kelly.

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