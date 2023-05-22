NHS 75th Anniversary Gala is Searching For NHS Stars to Celebrate

Members of the public can nominate themselves or any inspiring NHS workers, volunteers or patients.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 3 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 4 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!

Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!

The search has been launched for NHS Stars to be celebrated at the 2023 NHS Gala, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the NHS this autumn, presented by Adam Blanshay Productions in partnership with NHS Charities Together. Members of the public can nominate themselves or any inspiring NHS workers, volunteers or patients they know to be an NHS Star through an online form or video submission.

Adam Blanshay Productions and NHS Charities Together will select several NHS Stars from the nominees later in the year. The NHS Stars will be the inspiration for new songs written about them and their heroic work in the NHS for a new song cycle, Newfound Hope Songs, which has been commissioned specially and will be performed at an epic West End concert gala in the autumn.

Do you know a superstar doctor or nurse, courageous patient, outstanding ambulance worker, health support worker or psychologist? Maybe you're an exceptional occupational therapist, know a brilliant pharmacist or have a friend who is an amazing paediatrician? Head to the easy-to-use online form to submit a nomination and help us find our NHS Stars.

Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive at NHS Charities Together comments, We are so looking forward to this event, which will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the incredible people of the NHS in its 75th anniversary year. The NHS is one of the biggest employers in Europe and everyone has a story to tell about their fantastic friend, neighbour or family member who goes above and beyond to help care for our nation's health. These people all deserve recognition, and we're excited to tell their stories in a way that's never been done before.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Sign Language Interpreter Added For Two Special Scarborough Performances of MAMMA MIA! Photo
Sign Language Interpreter Added For Two Special Scarborough Performances of MAMMA MIA!

Scarborough Open Air Theatre has announced that two of the performances of the sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! will be British Sign Language interpreted. Official interpreter and self-confessed ABBA superfan Tony Redshaw will sign the full show for the performances on Friday June 16 and the matinee on Saturday June 17.

Independent Arts Projects Presents SEX EDUCATION XPLORERS (S.E.X.) By Mamoru Iriguchi Photo
Independent Arts Projects Presents SEX EDUCATION XPLORERS (S.E.X.) By Mamoru Iriguchi 

Independent Arts Projects announced a tour of its award-winning performance Sex Education Xplorers (S.E.X.) by artist and performer Mamoru Iriguchi, funded by Creative Scotland’s Touring Fund.

Photos: Inside Opening Night of GREATEST DAYS: THE MUSICAL At The Palace Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of GREATEST DAYS: THE MUSICAL At The Palace Theatre

Last night, Greatest Days: The Musical celebrated the beginning of the show’s Manchester dates at the Palace Theatre. Guests in attendance included Bianca Gascoigne alongside stars from Coronation Street and Waterloo Road. See photos from the event below. 

Breakin Convention Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month Photo
Breakin' Convention Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month

Breakin' Convention's ground-breaking showcase of hip-hop dance theatre is set to feature an extraordinary line-up of local acts at Birmingham Hippodrome next month. 


More Hot Stories For You

TodayTix Launches 25 West End Shows at £25 Campaign To Promote Accessibility To TheatreTodayTix Launches 25 West End Shows at £25 Campaign To Promote Accessibility To Theatre
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PATRIOTS at the Noel Coward TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For PATRIOTS at the Noel Coward Theatre
HOUSE OF FLAMENKA Comes to the Peacock Theatre in OctoberHOUSE OF FLAMENKA Comes to the Peacock Theatre in October
Tim Minchin Will Perform AN UNFUNNY* EVENING WITH TIM MINCHIN AND HIS PIANO in LondonTim Minchin Will Perform AN UNFUNNY* EVENING WITH TIM MINCHIN AND HIS PIANO in London

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You