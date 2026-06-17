Myra Dubois Will Join TITANIQUE in London as 'Ruth'

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Further casting has been announced for the Olivier Award-winning Titanique at the Criterion Theatre. Self-declared South Yorkshire Siren Myra Dubois is set to board the ship of dreams and star as Ruth for 6 weeks from 1 September to 11 October 2026. Prior to that, William Hanson extends his current run to Sunday 26 July due to popular demand and beloved original West End Ruth Stephen Guarino returns for 5 weeks from 28 July to 30 August 2026. The production is currently booking through until January 2027.

Myra Dubois is a multi-award-winning comedian, singer and actress. She reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent and her screen credits include the feature film Everybody's Talking About Jamie and ITV1's Queens For The Night, on which she was the winning mentor. Her theatre work includes Death Drop at the Garrick Theatre, and her solo shows have played everywhere from the Edinburgh Fringe to Sydney Opera House.

Myra Dubois commented: “How thrilled I am to be joining the cast of Titanique in London's glittering West End! I saw the show a few weeks back and had one of the best nights out in the theatre I'd had in a long time; gales of laughter from start to finish. And Ruth is the role of a lifetime. I can't wait to sink my teeth into the character and give the part the dramatique gravitas, levity, brevity and integrity that this script is calling out for!”

William Hanson is an etiquette coach and co-host of award-winning podcast 'Help I Sexted My Boss', which has over 100 million streams. He is the author of five books, including the Sunday Times bestseller Just Good Manners, and in 2025, he completed his first solo tour, Solitary Refinement.

Stephen Guarino is a three-time Emmy-nominated American actor and comedian. His television credits include Happy Endings, I'm Dying Up Here and EastSiders. He is also the creator of the Off-Broadway cult hit improvised musical The Nuclear Family and a former Director of the CBS Diversity Showcase.

They join shipmates Lewis Francis as The Iceberg, Rose Galbraith as Rose, Astrid Harris as Céline Dion, Freddie King as Jack, Cameron Vear as Cal, Michael Vinsen as Victor Garber / Luigi and Nikki Wheeldon as Molly Brown; with AJ Lewis, Joi Lurrie and Corrine Priest as on-stage background vocalists. Finton Flynn, Josh Lovell and Charlotte Soo complete the cast as offstage understudies.



Further casting for Ruth from 11 October is to be announced.

Titaníque is the hysterical musical comedy bursting with nostalgia, non-stop laughs and killer vocals. Featuring all your favourite Céline Dion hits, including My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love You More, all backed by a sensational live band.

Celebrated as 'The West End's Funniest Musical' (Smooth Radio), Titaníque is brilliant and bonkers fun. 'If you love the film Titanic or Celine Dion, you'll love Titaníque. Hell, if you couldn't care less about them, you'll love it' (Mail on Sunday).

It's the musical that's making hearts go on… and on, so get on board as this ship of dreams is one voyage you simply can't miss!



Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical's co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022 where it played until 15 June 2025. As well as New York and London, the musical comedy has had smash hit runs in Paris, Sydney, Montreal and Toronto. Titanique made its Broadway debut at the St. James Theatre in March 2026, receiving four Tony Award Nominations including Best Musical.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell, Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG and Richard Johnston (for cast joining from 9 June).

In addition to its 2026 Tony Award Nominations and 2025 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

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Related Stories 1 William Hanson Will Make West End Debut in TITANIQUE

Etiquette expert William Hanson will join the cast of Olivier Award-winning TITANIQUE at London's Criterion Theatre for a limited run, as the production has also been extended through early 2027. 2 Photos: First Look at Tom Allen in TITANIQUE

You can now get a first look at Tom Allen in the Olivier Award Winning Titanique. Tom has joined the cast in the role of Ruth. The hit production is currently playing at the Criterion Theatre.